Where to watch ‘Station 19’ in 2025

Last updated: February 4, 2025

The high-stakes blend of fire rescue and drama come together on the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off show, Station 19. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including how to watch it online from wherever you are.

Where to watch ‘Station 19’ online in the U.S.

Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Hulu offers a few ways to watch Station 19. Episodes from the new season stream on Hulu + Live TV as they air on ABC and become available the day after on regular Hulu. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Station 19’ outside the U.S.

Disney Plus

Price: From 8 GBP/month

Free trial: None

Disney Plus streams Station 19 for fans outside the U.S. and Latin America. Past seasons are available on demand, and new episodes should drop weekly. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

Star Plus

Price: From 40 BRL/month

Free trial: Three-day free trial

Star Plus will stream Station 19 for fans in Latin America. New episodes should drop weekly at the same time they stream in the U.S. If you’re a fan in Latin America watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in South America.

Note that come Q2 2024, Star Plus will merge with Disney Plus, with all its content migrating to the Disney Plus app and the standalone Star Plus app discontinued.

Stream ‘Station 19’ in 3 easy steps

Stream 'Station 19' in 3 easy steps

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Station 19’ in another country?

While you can watch Station 19 by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Station 19’ about?

Spun off from the hit Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 ignites the drama of Seattle’s bravest, blending fiery rescues with steamy personal lives at Fire Station 19. It’s where action meets emotion; saving lives is as much about heart as it is about heroism.

‘Station 19’ Season 7 release date

The final season of Station 19 will premiere on March 14, 2024, on ABC. The season will be 10 episodes long.

‘Station 19’ cast

• Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera

• Jason George as Ben Warren

• Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

• Barrett Doss as Vic Hughes

• Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

• Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop

• Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan

• Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca

• Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz

• Josh Randall as Captain Beckett

• Merle Dandridge as Natasha Seo-Yeon Ross

‘Station 19’ FAQ What channel is ‘Station 19’ on?

Station 19 airs on ABC and streams on Hulu in the U.S. Elsewhere, it streams on Disney Plus and Star Plus. Are ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ connected? Yes, Station 19 is spun off from Grey’s Anatomy. Is ‘Station 19’ streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, you can buy or rent Station 19 from Prime Video. The show is not included in Prime Video subscriptions. Is ‘Station 19’ streaming on Netflix?

No, Station 19 does not stream on Netflix.

