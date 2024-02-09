Where to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ Season 3 in 2025

Last updated: February 6, 2025

After a strike-related delay, CSI: Vegas is back for a brand new season! The fan-favorite procedural is moving to a new night and will pick up on bombshell plot events from the past season. Here’s everything you need to know about CSI: Vegas!

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ in another country?

Where to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ online in the U.S.

Watch CSI: Vegas with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

The best way to watch CSI: Vegas online is to stream it on Paramount Plus. New episodes drop weekly. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can stream the show as it airs, while Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can stream it from the day after. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Five-day free trial

DirecTV Stream offers a few ways to watch CSI: Vegas. Past seasons are available on demand, and it also carries CBS, so you can watch Season 3 as it airs. Episodes from the new season should eventually be available for on-demand viewing, too. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Watch CSI: Vegas online with cord-cutter Fubo. Fubo carries CBS in the U.S., so you can stream it as it airs. Select past seasons are streaming on-demand, too. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ online in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Free trial: None

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ carries all seasons of CSI: Vegas for free. Streaming on TVNZ+ is totally free, though you will need to create an account first. Episodes from Season 3 should make it onto the service sometime after they air. Fans in New Zealand watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location for the best experience.

Where to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ online in Canada

Global TV

Price: Free

Free trial: None

Canadian streaming platform Global TV will air CSI: Vegas. Episodes can be streamed on-demand for free in the first seven days after the broadcast, after which you’ll need to sign in with a TV provider to stream. Past episodes are available on demand, too. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canada server location.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 10 CAD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus streams CSI: Vegas in Canada. All past seasons are streaming on-demand, and episodes from the new season should be available to stream after they air. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canada server location.

Fubo

Price: From 25 CAD/month

Free trial: Five-day free trial

Fubo carries CSI: Vegas in Canada. Season 3 should also make it onto the service, and you should be able to watch it live on Fubo with Global. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canada server location.

Where to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ online in the UK

Sky Go

Price: Free with Sky TV packages

Free trial: None

Sky Go streams select seasons of CSI: Vegas in the UK. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ online in Australia

Paramount Plus

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus streams CSI: Vegas in Australia. All past seasons are streaming on-demand, and episodes from the new season should be available to stream after they air. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in Australia.

How to watch ‘CSI: Vegas’ online for free

Here are a few ways to watch CSI: Vegas for free:

• TVNZ+ : New Zealanders can watch CSI: Vegas for free on TVNZ+. Simply create a free account, connect to a New Zealand server location, and start streaming!

• Global TV: Canadians can watch CSI: Vegas for free on Global TV. Typically, episodes stream free for a week after broadcast.

Traveling and worried you won’t be able to access these services back home? Don’t fret! Simply connect to a server location from your home country to access your favorite streamer. For example, New Zealanders who are traveling can watch CSI: Vegas for free on TVNZ+ by connecting to a New Zealand server location.

What is ‘CSI: Vegas’ about?

CSI: Vegas is the latest spinoff from the genre-changing CSI series. Known for its crime-of-the-week format, CSI: Vegas follows the same continuity of the original CSI series and even takes place in the same crime lab. Some original cast members have made cameos in CSI: Vegas.

CSI: Vegas Season 3 will see the show continue with its crime-a-week style and also an overarching investigation into the allegations against fellow team member Josh Folsom from the end of season two.

‘CSI: Vegas’ Season 3 release date

CSI: Vegas Season 3 will air weekly on Sundays from February 18, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

‘CSI: Vegas’ Season 3 cast

• Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby

• Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom

• Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan

• Ariana Guerra as Detective Serena Chavez

• Jay Lee as Chris Park

• Lex Medlin as Beau Finado

• Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows

‘CSI: Vegas’ FAQ What channel is ‘CSI: Vegas’ on?

CSI: Vegas airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus. Is ‘CSI: Vegas’ streaming on Paramount Plus?

Yes, CSI: Vegas streams on Paramount Plus. Is ‘CSI: Vegas’ streaming on Netflix?

No, CSI: Vegas does not stream on Netflix. Is ‘CSI: Vegas’ streaming on Prime Video?

No, CSI: Vegas does not stream on Prime Video. How many seasons of ‘CSI: Vegas’ are there?

As of 2024, there are three seasons of CSI: Vegas.

