How to watch ‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2020

Last updated: October 28, 2020

Season 11 of the hugely popular Great British Bake Off has already started. Whether you’re catching up on previous seasons or tuning in live, use a VPN to see how the cookie crumbles wherever you are.

When does ‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2020 start?

Twelve contestants, one prize. Formerly broadcast by BBC, Bake Off is now carried by Channel 4 in the UK. The eleventh season—or series, as they say in Britain—will be airing on Channel 4, TVPlayer at 8 p.m. GMT premiering on Tuesday, September 22.

Different countries have different viewing options, so how you watch the show will depend on which VPN server location you select. There are a few easy ways to get your Bake Off fix: Zattoo, TVPlayer, and the Channel 4 website, plus new this year, Season 11 will also be airing on Netflix in the United States three days after the UK premiere, on Fridays.

[Recommended] Stream ‘The Great British Bake Off’ online on Zattoo (free)

You can watch Bake Off live on Zattoo for free. Here’s how:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to our Switzerland server location Go to Zattoo and sign in (or register for the ‘FREE’ account) Select Channel 4 and enjoy the show

Stream ‘The Great British Bake Off’ online on TVPlayer



Here’s how you can watch Bake Off live on TVPlayer in high quality with zero buffering:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a UK server location (if you need help choosing a location, contact Support) Go to TV Player to access Channel 4 (register for a 30-day free trial) Watch the stream!

Watch ‘The Great British Bake Off’ live online on Channel 4

You can also get The Great British Bake Off straight from the Channel 4 website:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a secure VPN location in the UK Visit the show’s page on the Channel 4 website at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and click “Watch Live” at the top of the page. (You may need to log in or sign up, in which case you’ll need to enter a UK address.) Watch live and catch all the baking action!

Bonus: If you prefer to binge the season in delicious chunks, you can also watch already-aired Season 11 episodes on the Channel 4 website, so you don’t need to worry about missing any of the drama.

Watch ‘Bake Off’ on Netflix

For the first time ever, viewers both in the UK and U.S. can watch Bake Off (or ‘The Great British Baking Show’) on Netflix, as well as relive previous seasons with the original hosts, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, and the beloved judge Mary Berry.

To watch Bake Off on Netflix:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a U.S. or UK server location Visit Netflix and sign in, or sign up for a Netflix account Search for the show and enjoy!

(Note: If you’re having trouble accessing Netflix, don’t hesitate to contact the ExpressVPN Support Team by live chat.)

Relive ‘The Great British Baking Show’ on PBS

Yanks have also come to love Bake Off. It makes sense. After all, if the Food Network has taught us anything, it’s that good food equals great television.

Users streaming from a secure U.S. VPN server location can watch Seasons 1-5 via PBS. (Note that in the States the show is referred to as The Great British Baking Show.)

Here’s how to watch The Great British Baking Show on PBS:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location in the U.S. Visit the show’s page on the PBS website Enjoy blazing-fast streams on any device

Who hosts ‘The Great British Bake Off’?

Since the switch from BBC One to Channel 4, the show has been hosted by the well-loved entertainers Sandi Toksvig (of QI fame) and comedian Noel Fielding, who appear alongside established judge Paul Hollywood and food critic Prue Leith. This year, Matt Lucas of Little Britain fame will be taking over from Sandi Toksvig, who left the show after Season 10.

While the newer seasons may not have nearly as many baking double entendres as in previous seasons, Bake Off never fails to sprinkle a few pastry puns into the mix.

Try your hand at making your own pastries and cakes with ‘Bake Off’ recipes!

Biscuits, crumpets, cupcakes, and pastries. Who would’ve thought a show about baking could be so popular? While it’s hard to pick a favorite moment (or dish), there’s always room for some great British TV.

Looking to recreate some showstoppers of your own? You’re in luck! The Great British Bake Off’s official site has a list of all the recipes from the show. Give them a go!