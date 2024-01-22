Where to watch ‘Extraordinary’ Season 1 in 2024

Last updated: January 22, 2024

Thanks to a deal between streamer Disney Plus and ITV, Extraordinary makes its way to ITV2 and ITVX! While you eagerly anticipate season two of the hilarious sitcom, here are all the ways to catch up on season one from wherever you are in the world.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Extraordinary’ in another country?

While you can watch Extraordinary by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Extraordinary’ online

Watch Extraordinary with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Hulu is the streaming service of choice for Americans streaming Extraordinary. When signing up for Hulu, you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and a credit card. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Disney Plus

Price: From 8 GBP/month

Free trial: None

Outside the U.S.? Stream Extraordinary on Disney Plus. The show should be available in all Disney Plus libraries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location that matches your country for the best streaming experience.

ITVX

Price: Free

Free trial: None

The new deal between Disney Plus and ITV lets Brits watch Extraordinary for free on ITVX. ITVX is totally free to use; you’ll just need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. If you’re in the UK and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

How to watch the ‘Extraordinary’ TV show for free

ITVX is a great way to stream the Extraordinary series for free in the UK. Not based in the UK? Consider using Disney Plus’s free trial to binge the show for free during the trial period.

Stream ‘ Extraordinary ’ in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. For example, if you’re an British fan and want to stream the show, connect to a secure UK server location . Start streaming and enjoy!

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream the Extraordinary TV show with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key Features:

• High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

• Up to 8 simultaneous connections

• 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

• Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

• Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

• The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

• Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

• Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

What is the ‘Extraordinary’ TV show about?

In a world where everyone over the age of 18 has a superpower, 25-year-old Jen is still waiting to get hers. If you’ve ever felt lost and confused, Extraordinary deals with these feelings while wrapped in a comedic wrapper. Finding your way in the world isn’t easy, but Jen will find her way with the right people, a couple of laughs, and some hope. The show has been dubbed as something “between a sitcom and an existential crisis.”

‘Extraordinary’ release date

While Extraordinary Season 1 was released in January 2023, the series will premiere on ITVX on February 12, 2024. Season two is expected to premiere sometime in 2024 as well.

‘Extraordinary’ TV show cast

Here’s the main cast of Extraordinary:

• Máiréad Tyers as Jen. The only person over 18 with no superpowers.

• Sofia Oxenham as Carrie. Jen’s best friend and flatmate who can channel the spirits of the dead.

• Bilal Hasna as Kash. Jen’s flatmate and Carrie’s boyfriend. His power is rewinding time.

• Luke Rollason as Jizzlord. A shapeshifter who was Jen’s (former) cat with no memory of his past life.

Other cast members include Siobhán McSweeney, Robbie Gee, Safia Oakley-Green, and Ned Porteous.

‘Extraordinary’ FAQ What channel is ‘Extraordinary’ on?

Extraordinary will air on ITV2 in the UK. It is also available for streaming on ITVX, Disney Plus, and Hulu. Is there a new season of ‘Extraordinary’?

Yes, per Variety, season two of Extraordinary is expected sometime in early 2024. Is ‘Extraordinary’ streaming on Prime Video?

No, Extraordinary does not stream on Prime Video. Is ‘Extraordinary’ streaming on Disney Plus in the U.S.?

No, the series currently streams on Hulu in the U.S. How to watch ‘Extraordinary’ in the UK?

Watch Extraordinary on Disney Plus or for free on ITVX in the UK. How to watch ‘Extraordinary’ in Australia?

Watch Extraordinary on Disney Plus in Australia. How to watch ‘Extraordinary’ in Canada?

Watch Extraordinary on Disney Plus in Canada. Is ‘Extraordinary’ streaming on Netflix?

No, Extraordinary does not stream on Netflix.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.