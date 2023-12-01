Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online in 2023

Last updated: November 30, 2023

Christopher Nolan’s latest epic, Oppenheimer, is now streaming online. It’s been a long wait for the streaming release of the critically acclaimed film, so buckle up; we’ve got all the information you need to stream Oppenheimer online.

Where to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online

Currently, the only way to stream Oppenheimer is by ordering it from Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) services like Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play. Note that the price of the film may vary by region and service.

You’ll get the option to either rent or purchase the movie. By purchasing it, you’ll get to keep the movie in your digital library. Rentals stay in your library for 30 days, though once you begin watching the movie, you’ll have 48 hours to finish it.

What streaming services will ‘Oppenheimer’ be on

As a Universal film, Oppenheimer will be released on the streaming service Peacock in the U.S. Outside the U.S., the movie should be released on streaming services like Netflix. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll update it with the full list of streaming options as soon as it is available. The movie is expected to hit streaming services in January 2024.

When will ‘Oppenheimer’ be released on streaming

Oppenheimer was released for PVOD streaming on November 21, 2023. Rather watch the movie on your streaming services instead? It’s expected to land on streamers like Peacock in January 2024.

How to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ for free

Unfortunately, Oppenheimer does not stream on the best free streaming services. Currently, the only way to watch Oppenheimer online is to pay for it on services like Apple TV. That said, that could change once Oppenheimer hits streaming services. We’ll keep you posted!

Stream ‘Oppenheimer’ in 3 easy steps

What is ‘Oppenheimer’ about

Oppenheimer chronicles the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brain behind the atomic bomb. This film navigates the visionary physicist’s journey leading the Manhattan Project during World War II, exploring the personal toll and aftermath of the bomb’s use on Japan. Mixing biopic sensibilities with political thriller elements, the film turns a heavy subject matter into an unexpectedly accessible narrative. It’s not just called one of the best movies ever for nothing.

‘Oppenheimer’ cast

Oppenheimer features a massive star-studded cast. The main cast includes:

• Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

• Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

• Emily Blunt as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer

• Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

• Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence

• Kenneth Branagh as Niels Bohr

• Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves

• Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

• Tom Conti as Albert Einstein

Other cast members include Alden Ehrenreich, Emma Dumont, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, and many more.

‘Oppenheimer’ FAQ Is ‘Oppenheimer’ available to stream? Yes, Oppenheimer is available to stream online. Currently, it is only available on PVOD services, which means you will need to either rent or purchase the movie to watch it. Oppenheimer is expected to be available on streaming services like Peacock in January 2024. Is ‘Oppenheimer’ available on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Oppenheimer is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime. Is the ‘Oppenheimer’ movie rated R?

Yes, Oppenheimer is rated R for some sexuality, nudity, and language. How long is ‘Oppenheimer’?

Oppenheimer is 3 hours (180 minutes) long. Will the ‘Oppenheimer’ movie stream on Disney Plus?

No, it is unlikely that Oppenheimer will stream on Disney Plus. As a Universal film, it will be released on the streaming service Peacock instead. Can I watch ‘Oppenheimer’ on YouTube TV?

No, Oppenheimer will not stream on YouTube TV. However, you can rent or purchase the film from YouTube Movies & TV.

