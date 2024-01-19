Where to watch ‘Halo’ Season 2 in 2024

Last updated: January 26, 2024

Can’t get enough of Halo? Join John-117 and explore the rich universe of the game like never before in Paramount Plus’s flagship sci-fi series. Here’s everything you need to know about the Halo series, including all the ways to watch it online.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Halo’ in another country?

While you can watch Halo by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ online from anywhere in the world

Watch Halo with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

The best way to watch the Halo series is to stream it on Paramount Plus. New episodes drop weekly, and past seasons are available for on-demand streaming now. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

Paramount Plus is currently available in these countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Uruguay, the UK, the U.S., and Venezuela.

TVNZ+

Price: Free

Free trial: None

New Zealand’s TVNZ+ will stream the Halo series for free. Episodes stream on TVNZ+ the same day they air in the U.S. While TVNZ+ is free to use, note that you will need to create a free account before you start streaming. Fans in New Zealand watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a New Zealand server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Fubo currently carries season one of Halo. No word yet if the cord cutter will carry season two yet but we’d wager that it eventually would. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Canal Plus

Price: From 20 EUR/month

Free trial: 30-day free trial

Canal Plus streams the Halo series in France and Switzerland. The streamer currently has season one on demand. French and Swiss fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

NOW TV

Price: From 6 EUR/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

NOW TV streams the Halo series in select EU countries, like Italy. European fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

How to watch the ‘Halo’ series for free

TVNZ+ is a great way to stream the Halo series for free in New Zealand. All you’ll need is an account, and you’re set!

Not based in New Zealand? Consider using the free trials from services like Paramount Plus to binge the show for free during the trial period.

Stream the ‘Halo’ series in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. For example, if you’re an American fan and want to stream the show, connect to a secure U.S. server location . Start streaming and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream Halo with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key Features:

• High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

• Up to 8 simultaneous connections

• 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

• Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

• Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

• The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

• Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

• Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

What is the ‘Halo’ series about?

Inspired by the immensely popular game of the same name, the Halo series transforms the first-person game into a compelling dramatization of the 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien threat, Covenant.

Despite sharing the same general plot outline as the games, the series isn’t meant to be a direct adaptation of them. Instead, it exists in its own “Silver Timeline,” which allows it to develop separately from the games and expand the universe further.

‘Halo’ Season 2 release date

Halo Season 2 premiers on Paramount Plus on February 8, 2024. The first two episodes will stream for its premiere, and the rest will stream weekly.

‘Halo’ Season 2 cast

Returning for Halo Season 2 are:

• Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117

as Master Chief, Spartan-117 • Natascha McElhone as Dr Halsey

as Dr Halsey • Jen Taylor as Cortana

as Cortana • Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

as Soren-066 • Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

as Admiral Margaret Parangosky • Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

as Riz-028 • Olive Gray as Dr Miranda Keyes

as Dr Miranda Keyes • Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha

as Kwan Ha • Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

as Vannak-134 • Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

as Kai-125 • Charlie Murphy as Makee

as Makee • Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

as Captain Jacob Keyes • Fiona O’Shaughnessy as Laera

as Laera • Tylan Bailey as Kessler

Join the series in season two are Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington.

Shows you might like

‘Halo’ FAQ What channel is ‘Halo’ on?

Halo streams on Paramount Plus. Where can I watch all seasons of ‘Halo’?

Watch all seasons of Halo on Paramount Plus. Is ‘Halo’ streaming on Prime Video?

No, Halo does not stream on Prime Video. Is ‘Halo’ streaming on Netflix?

No, Halo does not stream on Netflix.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.