Where to watch the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials in 2024

Last updated: December 20, 2023

The long-running sci-fi show is celebrating its milestone 60th birthday in November 2023! Doctor Who fans are in for a treat, with surprises planned for the month, including the release of three new specials. Here’s everything you need to know about the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials and where to watch from wherever you are.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials in another country?

Watch the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials online in the UK

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Free trial: None

All the Doctor Who specials will air exclusively on the BBC for British and Irish fans. Each special is expected to be made available on BBC iPlayer, where fans can watch them on-demand for free. Over 800 Doctor Who episodes have recently been added to the service, BBC iPlayer is the choice streamer for fans of the series!

To stream the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials and more on BBC iPlayer, you’ll first have to register for an account and provide a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT). British Doctor Who fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Watch the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials online outside the UK

Disney Plus

Price: From 8 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

For the first time ever, new seasons of Doctor Who will stream exclusively on Disney Plus outside the UK and Ireland. This includes all three of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. Episodes will stream on Disney Plus concurrently with their airing on BBC. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

How to watch the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials for free

BBC iPlayer is the streaming service of choice for British and Irish Doctor Who fans looking to stream the anniversary specials for free. You’ll first have to register for a BBC iPlayer account and provide a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT) to stream on the service. Be sure to select a UK server location on your ExpressVPN app for the best streaming experience.

If you’re outside the UK and Ireland, unfortunately, the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are unavailable on free streaming services. However, you can take advantage of Disney Plus’s seven-day free trial to binge the show during the trial period. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location where you’re located.

What are the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials about

Did the return of David Tennant as the titular Doctor surprise you at the end of the last season? We sure were! While little is known about the plot of the specials, what’s confirmed is that there are three episodes lined up for the 60th anniversary, and it’ll culminate in the arrival of the Fifteenth Doctor.

Each episode is expected to be an hour long and is written by showrunner Russell T. Davies. The titles of the three episodes are:

• The Star Beast

• Wild Blue Yonder

• The Giggle

The BBC has been whetting our appetite by releasing clips from the specials on the Doctor Who Instagram page.

‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials release date

The three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will air weekly from Doctor Who Day, November 23, 2023. Doctor Who‘s next season, which stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, will premiere in 2024.

‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials cast

Familiar faces and new faces make up the cast of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, and some are set to stay around in the series. Oh, we can’t wait!

• David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor

• Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

• Bernard Cribbins as Wilfred Mott

• Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble

• Karl Collins as Shaun Temple

• Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor

• Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker

• Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham

• Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials FAQ What channel will the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials be on? The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland. It will also be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer. If you’re outside the UK or Ireland, you can watch the specials on Disney Plus. Where to watch the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials online in the U.S.? Watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials in the U.S. on Disney Plus. Each special will stream at the same time they air in the UK. Will the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Specials stream on Disney Plus? Yes, the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will stream exclusively on Disney Plus worldwide except in the UK and Ireland. Who is the Fourteenth Doctor? David Tennant returns as the Fourteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials. Who is the Fifteenth Doctor? Ncuti Gatwa, best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s Sex Education, is the Fifteenth Doctor. Where to watch past seasons of ‘Doctor Who’ online?

BBC iPlayer has the biggest collection of Doctor Who episodes anywhere in the world. The streamer carries over 800 episodes from the show’s storied history on-demand for free.

