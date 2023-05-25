How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards online

Last updated: May 24, 2023

The 76th Tony Awards are happening on June 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Celebrate the best of Broadway during the ceremony that’s being held in New York’s historic United Palace Theater. As a result of the ongoing writers’ strike, the Tony Awards will be unscripted, and a planned opening number written by Lin-Manuel Miranda has been scrapped.

Will the Tony Awards break new ground and find success with an unscripted ceremony? Tune in to find out! Here’s how you can watch the 2023 Tony Awards:

Where can I watch the 2023 Tony Awards?

Watch the 76th Tony Awards for free on CBS

Price: Free

CBS is free over the air in the U.S. If you have cable, you can easily stream the Tony Awards live via cbs.com by signing in with your TV provider or cord-cutting service.

Stream the 2023 Tony Awards on Paramount Plus

Price: 4.99 USD/month and up

Paramount Plus is another great way to watch the event. It comes with a 7-day free trial, and you can enjoy the full show on your favorite devices with the Paramount Plus app.

Live stream the 2023 Tony Awards on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that includes CBS. There’s a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Watch the Tony Awards live on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV carries CBS, and offers a 14-day free trial. YouTube TV does not require payment with a U.S. credit card, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up.

Catch the 76th Tony Awards on fubo

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Fubo includes several entertainment channels, such as CBS. It’s another way to catch the full ceremony live, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Watch the 2023 Tony Awards on DirecTV Stream

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

DirecTV gives you access to CBS, along with a five-day free trial—though you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.

Live stream the 2023 Tony Awards on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that includes CBS. There’s a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Who will be hosting the 2023 Tony Awards?

Ariana DeBose will return to host this year’s Tony Awards. Most people are probably familiar with DeBose from the 2023 BAFTA Awards, where her rap gave us all the now iconic “Angela Bassett did the thing” line.

DeBose hosted the ceremony in 2022, and she’s now one of only 19 people to host the Tony Awards more than once in the ceremony’s 76-year history. The writers’ strike will likely affect her hosting duties, though, but she’s still expected to helm the ceremony.

Who’s performing at the 2023 Tony Awards?

Typically, most nominees from the Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical categories will perform numbers from their productions. This year, expect to see performances from the following plays:

• & Juliet

• Camelot

• Into the Woods

• Kimberly Akimbo

• New York, New York

• Parade

• Shucked

• Some Like It Hot

• Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Who are the Tony Award 2023 nominees?

The ceremony features 26 categories; here is the full list of nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet, David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York, David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked, Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous, Tom Kitt (Music), Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt (Lyrics)

Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori (Music), David Lindsay-Abaire (Lyrics)

KPOP, Helen Park and Max Vernon (Music and Lyrics)

Shucked, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Music and Lyrics)

Some Like It Hot, Marc Shaiman (Music), Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Lyrics)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.