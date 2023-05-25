How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards online
Last updated:
The 76th Tony Awards are happening on June 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. Celebrate the best of Broadway during the ceremony that’s being held in New York’s historic United Palace Theater. As a result of the ongoing writers’ strike, the Tony Awards will be unscripted, and a planned opening number written by Lin-Manuel Miranda has been scrapped.
Will the Tony Awards break new ground and find success with an unscripted ceremony? Tune in to find out! Here’s how you can watch the 2023 Tony Awards:
Where can I watch the 2023 Tony Awards?
Watch the 76th Tony Awards for free on CBS
Price: Free
CBS is free over the air in the U.S. If you have cable, you can easily stream the Tony Awards live via cbs.com by signing in with your TV provider or cord-cutting service.
Stream the 2023 Tony Awards on Paramount Plus
Price: 4.99 USD/month and up
Paramount Plus is another great way to watch the event. It comes with a 7-day free trial, and you can enjoy the full show on your favorite devices with the Paramount Plus app.
Live stream the 2023 Tony Awards on Hulu + Live TV
Price: 69.99 USD/month and up
Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that includes CBS. There’s a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.
Watch the Tony Awards live on YouTube TV
Price: 65 USD/month
YouTube TV carries CBS, and offers a 14-day free trial. YouTube TV does not require payment with a U.S. credit card, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up.
Catch the 76th Tony Awards on fubo
Price: 75 USD/month and up
Fubo includes several entertainment channels, such as CBS. It’s another way to catch the full ceremony live, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).
Watch the 2023 Tony Awards on DirecTV Stream
Price: 69.99 USD/month and up
DirecTV gives you access to CBS, along with a five-day free trial—though you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.
Who will be hosting the 2023 Tony Awards?
Ariana DeBose will return to host this year’s Tony Awards. Most people are probably familiar with DeBose from the 2023 BAFTA Awards, where her rap gave us all the now iconic “Angela Bassett did the thing” line.
DeBose hosted the ceremony in 2022, and she’s now one of only 19 people to host the Tony Awards more than once in the ceremony’s 76-year history. The writers’ strike will likely affect her hosting duties, though, but she’s still expected to helm the ceremony.
Who’s performing at the 2023 Tony Awards?
Typically, most nominees from the Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical categories will perform numbers from their productions. This year, expect to see performances from the following plays:
- • & Juliet
- • Camelot
- • Into the Woods
- • Kimberly Akimbo
- • New York, New York
- • Parade
- • Shucked
- • Some Like It Hot
- • Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Who are the Tony Award 2023 nominees?
The ceremony features 26 categories; here is the full list of nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards:
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet, David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York, David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked, Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous, Tom Kitt (Music), Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt (Lyrics)
Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori (Music), David Lindsay-Abaire (Lyrics)
KPOP, Helen Park and Max Vernon (Music and Lyrics)
Shucked, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Music and Lyrics)
Some Like It Hot, Marc Shaiman (Music), Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Lyrics)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York