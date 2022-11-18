Live stream the Elton John Farewell Tour 2022 online

The Elton John Farewell Tour, also known as the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, is an ongoing tour by legendary British singer Elton John. The three-year-long tour started in September 2018, after the announcement of Elton John’s retirement from touring earlier that same year. An epic send-off for one of music’s most iconic performers, the Elton John Farewell Tour has graced stadiums in North America, Europe, and Oceania. Here’s how and where to watch the Elton John Farewell Tour online!

Where to watch the Elton John Farewell Tour 2022

On Sunday, November 20, Elton John will perform his last-ever show in North America at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Disney Plus will livestream the concert exclusively from 8 p.m. local time / 11 p.m. ET on the same day.

Disney Plus

Price: 7.99 USD/month and up

Join the massive Dodger Stadium send-off by tuning in to the livestream of the concert, exclusively on Disney Plus, on Sunday, November 20 at 11 p.m. ET.

How many concerts does Elton John’s Farewell Tour have?

The Elton John Farewell Tour started in September 2018 and will end in July 2023, with more than 300 concerts worldwide. The 20 November concert at the Dodger Stadium is the last North American tour date and the last-ever show Elton John will perform in North America.

The final 2023 leg of the Elton John Farewell Tour will head to countries in Europe and Oceania. View the complete Elton John Farewell Tour schedule here.

How long is Elton John’s Farewell Tour?

Each concert in the Elton John Farewell Tour can last for three hours. With setlists featuring 23 songs spanning the entirety of his career, and multiple encores, Elton John enchants long-time fans and new ones with dynamic performances.

Elton John Farewell Tour setlist: Dodger Stadium

An Elton John concert is energetic, colorful, and full of pizzazz. The 75-year-old Rocket Man will perform a 23-song set list for the Dodger Stadium concert, walking concert-goers down his lengthy and iconic career. Here’s the full setlist for Elton John’s Dodger Stadium concert:

• Bennie and the Jets

• Philadelphia Freedom

• I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

• Border Song

• Tiny Dancer

• Have Mercy on the Criminal

• Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

• Take Me to the Pilot

• Someone Saved My Life Tonight

• Levon

• Candle in the Wind

• Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

• Burn Down the Mission

• Sad Songs (Say So Much)

• Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

• Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

• The Bitch Is Back

• I’m Still Standing

• Crocodile Rock

• Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

• Cold Heart

• Your Song

• Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Who is playing with Elton John on his farewell tour from Dodger Stadium?

Joining the Elton John Farewell Tour: Dodger Stadium concert are Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile. All three artists have collaborated with Elton John on hit songs and are expected to pay tribute to his legendary career during the performance.

FAQ: About Elton John Farewell Tour Is the Elton John Farewell Tour his last tour? The Elton John Farewell Tour will be the music legend’s last tour. While Elton John will no longer be touring, he has stated that he will still be making music. What will be Elton John’s last concert? Elton John’s final concert will be on July 8, 2023, at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

