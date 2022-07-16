How to watch The Bachelorette season 19 online

Last updated: July 18, 2022

Now that the messy 26th season of The Bachelor has wrapped up, all eyes are turning to the latest season of The Bachelorette. And there’s plenty to be excited about, too! In a franchise first, The Bachelorette 2022 will feature two co-leads: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—both of whom were the final contestants on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

The season officially premiered on July 11th 2022, with new episodes airing every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT. Read on for all the ways to live stream the latest season of The Bachelorette!

Where to watch The Bachelorette Season 19 online

The 2022 installment of The Bachelorette airs on ABC every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT. If you don’t have cable, there are plenty of cord-cutting alternatives out there, including Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream (formerly known as AT&T TV Now). Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on regular Hulu—just be sure to stay off social media to avoid spoilers!

Live stream The Bachelorette for free on ABC

ABC is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream each episode online via abc.com or with the ABC app, though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2022 on Hulu

Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for The Bachelorette. Fans who want to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu + Live TV, which includes ABC. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing the next day on regular Hulu.

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t currently offer a free trial, whereas regular Hulu does comes with a 1-month trial. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Stream The Bachelorette Season 19 on fuboTV

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch every episode as it releases, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Watch The Bachelorette live online with YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a seven-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service.

Catch The Bachelorette 2022 with DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV Now)

DirecTV Stream carries ABC, and offers a five-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. address and credit card to access the service.

Who is on The Bachelorette season 19?

This year’s season stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in their quests for romance, the first time in Bachelor Nation history that co-leads will be featured. Both ladies were finalists in Clayton Echard’s now-notorious stint in The Bachelor season 26.

Can’t get enough of The Bachelorette?

Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelorette fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:

Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits exclusively on Bachelor Happy Hour.

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile as they break down the craziest pop culture stories and headlines of the week.

Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who provide unconventional perspectives, personal anecdotes, and deeper conversations about life, love, and more, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars.

What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.

