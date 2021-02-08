Watch the 2021 Golden Globes online
Last updated:
The 78th annual Golden Globes will air on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.). The 2021 awards show will be held virtually for the first time, but still promises big names and even bigger guest appearances. Stream it all live with a VPN.
How to watch the Golden Globes 2021 live
This year, the show will be officially broadcast live by NBC on television as well as online, both on NBC.com and the network’s new streaming service, Peacock, so even if you’re living outside the U.S. you can still tune in live.
Here’s how to watch the 2021 Golden Globes live with a VPN wherever you are:
- Sign up for ExpressVPN.
- Get ExpressVPN on your device.
- Connect to a secure U.S. server location.
- Visit nbc.com/live, use the NBC app, or tune in via Peacock.
- Enjoy the show!
Tip: You may be required to enter your cable credentials to access nbc.com/live or the NBC app.
Need help connecting? Contact Support via live chat and we’ll help you right away!
For more ways to watch the Golden Globes jump to…
- How to stream the Golden Globes for FREE with Locast
- How to stream the Golden Globes on YouTube TV
- How to stream the Golden Globes on Sling TV
- How to stream the Golden Globes on AT&T TV Now
- How to stream the Golden Globes on Hulu
- How to stream the Golden Globes on FuboTV
Watch the Golden Globes live stream FREE with Locast
Locast.org is a free, non-profit service that lets you stream local television channels live, including NBC, from across the United States.
To watch the Golden Globes live on Locast:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to https://www.locast.org/ and sign up for free.
- Kick back and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch the Golden Globes live stream with YouTube TV
Price: 65 USD/month
YouTube TV provides access to NBC, and offers a five-day free trial.
Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104).
To watch the Golden Globes live on YouTube TV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to YouTube TV and sign up.
- Kick back and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.
Stream the Golden Globes online on Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Sling TV provides access to NBC through its “Sling Blue” package. A seven-day free trial is available.
To watch the awards show on Sling TV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Sign up for Sling TV Blue.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on your Android or iOS device.
Watch the Golden Globes on AT&T TV Now
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, plus cable channels
AT&T TV Now gives you access to all the major U.S. news networks, and they also offer a seven-day free trial. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.
To watch the awards live on AT&T TV Now:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up.
- Settle in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.
Livestream the Golden Globes on Hulu
Price: 55 USD/month and up
Hulu with Live TV is another way to catch the Golden Globes and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
To watch the awards show live online on Hulu:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Hulu and select a plan.
- Tune in to the action!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.
Watch the Golden Globes on fuboTV
Price: 65 USD/month and up
fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, but also includes many news and entertainment channels, like NBC. It’s another way to catch all the action and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and channels will be tailored to your server location.
To watch live on fuboTV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to fuboTV and select a plan.
- Kick back and enjoy the show!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on your Android or iOS device.
Learn more about how to watch fuboTV with ExpressVPN.
What are the Golden Globes?
The Golden Globes are the first film awards show in the calendar year. Held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1943, the event recognizes excellence in both foreign and domestic film and TV shows from the past year.
As the leadoff awards show each year, the Golden Globes are known for being a bit wild and unpredictable—a boozier cousin to the glitzy Oscars, if you will.
Where are the Golden Globes held?
Since 1961, the Golden Globes have always been held in the swanky International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton hotel. The massive room usually holds up to 1,300 of the biggest names in Hollywood. The pandemic has changed that this year, though, with both the hosts and attendees attending the ceremony virtually.
Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who previously hosted the awards in 2013 and 2015, will take the torch back once again from last year’s Golden Globes host, Ricky Gervais.
What time do the Golden Globes start?
This year’s Golden Globes will be televised on NBC live on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, or 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
The 2021 Golden Globe nominations
As usual, the nominees for the Golden Globes represent the best in film and television. Many of the nominations came from streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, where you can watch all the nominated movies and TV shows before the awards start.
Here’s the full list of TV and movie nominations this year:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Best Director – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“”lo Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Undoing
The Queen’s Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood