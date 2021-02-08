Watch the 2021 Golden Globes online

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.). The 2021 awards show will be held virtually for the first time, but still promises big names and even bigger guest appearances. Stream it all live with a VPN.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2021 live

This year, the show will be officially broadcast live by NBC on television as well as online, both on NBC.com and the network’s new streaming service, Peacock, so even if you’re living outside the U.S. you can still tune in live.

Here’s how to watch the 2021 Golden Globes live with a VPN wherever you are:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Get ExpressVPN on your device. Connect to a secure U.S. server location. Visit nbc.com/live, use the NBC app, or tune in via Peacock. Enjoy the show!

Tip: You may be required to enter your cable credentials to access nbc.com/live or the NBC app.

Watch the Golden Globes live stream FREE with Locast

Locast.org is a free, non-profit service that lets you stream local television channels live, including NBC, from across the United States.

To watch the Golden Globes live on Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to https://www.locast.org/ and sign up for free. Kick back and enjoy!

Watch the Golden Globes live stream with YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV provides access to NBC, and offers a five-day free trial.

Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104).

To watch the Golden Globes live on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to YouTube TV and sign up. Kick back and enjoy!

Stream the Golden Globes online on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Sling TV provides access to NBC through its “Sling Blue” package. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch the awards show on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Sign up for Sling TV Blue. Tune in and enjoy!

Watch the Golden Globes on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, plus cable channels

AT&T TV Now gives you access to all the major U.S. news networks, and they also offer a seven-day free trial. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.

To watch the awards live on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up. Settle in and enjoy!

Livestream the Golden Globes on Hulu

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Hulu with Live TV is another way to catch the Golden Globes and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch the awards show live online on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu and select a plan. Tune in to the action!

Watch the Golden Globes on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, but also includes many news and entertainment channels, like NBC. It’s another way to catch all the action and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and channels will be tailored to your server location.

To watch live on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to fuboTV and select a plan. Kick back and enjoy the show!

What are the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes are the first film awards show in the calendar year. Held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1943, the event recognizes excellence in both foreign and domestic film and TV shows from the past year.

As the leadoff awards show each year, the Golden Globes are known for being a bit wild and unpredictable—a boozier cousin to the glitzy Oscars, if you will.

Where are the Golden Globes held?

Since 1961, the Golden Globes have always been held in the swanky International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton hotel. The massive room usually holds up to 1,300 of the biggest names in Hollywood. The pandemic has changed that this year, though, with both the hosts and attendees attending the ceremony virtually.

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who previously hosted the awards in 2013 and 2015, will take the torch back once again from last year’s Golden Globes host, Ricky Gervais.

What time do the Golden Globes start?

This year’s Golden Globes will be televised on NBC live on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, or 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The 2021 Golden Globe nominations

As usual, the nominees for the Golden Globes represent the best in film and television. Many of the nominations came from streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, where you can watch all the nominated movies and TV shows before the awards start.

Here’s the full list of TV and movie nominations this year:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“”lo Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing

The Queen’s Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

