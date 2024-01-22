Where to watch ‘Tracker’ Season 1 in 2024

Last updated: January 26, 2024

Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling novel, The Never Game, is getting a streaming adaptation. Follow Colter Shaw as he solves all manner of mysteries across the country and grapples with his troubled personal life. Here’s all you need to know about the gripping new series Tracker.

Where to watch ‘Tracker’ online in the U.S.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

The best way to watch the Tracker TV show is to stream it on Paramount Plus. New episodes drop weekly. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can stream the show as it airs, while Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can stream it from the day after. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch ‘Tracker’ online in Canada

CTV

Price: Free

Free trial: None

CTV streams Tracker at the same time episodes air in the U.S. Canadians can watch these episodes free for about a week post-broadcast, though ads are included. After that, a TV provider login is required to catch up on past episodes. If you’re in Canada and watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location.

How to watch the ‘Tracker’ series for free

CTV is a great way to stream the Tracker series for free in Canada. Note that episodes only stream free for about a week post-broadcast. Not based in Canada? Consider using Paramount Plus’s free trial to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is the ‘Tracker’ TV show about?

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game, the series follows survivalist and “reward-seeker” Colter Shaw as he uses his tracking skills to help solve mysteries. This season, Shaw’s investigation will lead him into the heart of the video game industry, where a madman seemingly is bringing his game to life, potentially at the cost of the victims’ lives.

‘Tracker’ Season 1 release date

Tracker premieres on CBS after the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. The exact timing of the premiere depends on what time the game ends. Episodes will then air weekly on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, starting with an encore of the first episode on February 15.

‘Tracker’ TV show cast

• Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

• Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin

• Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

• Eric Graise as Bob Exley

• Mary McDonnell as Mary Dove Shaw

• Fiona Rene as Reenie

‘Tracker’ FAQ What channel is ‘Tracker’ on? Tracker airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus. Is ‘Tracker’ streaming on Paramount Plus?

Yes, Tracker streams on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can stream the show as it airs, while Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can stream it from the day after. Is ‘Tracker’ streaming on Prime Video?

No, Tracker does not stream on Prime Video. Where to watch ‘The Never Game’?

The Never Game series starring Justin Hartley has been retitled to Tracker. The series will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. How to watch ‘Tracker’ outside the U.S.?

While Tracker currently isn’t confirmed to stream outside North America, it should eventually make its way to international Paramount Plus libraries. Is the ‘Tracker’ TV show based on a book?

Yes, the series is adapted from Jeffery Deaver’s bestselling novel, The Never Game.

