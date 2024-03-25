Where to watch ‘Passenger’ Season 1 in 2025

Last updated: February 4, 2025

Andrew Buchan’s screenwriting debut is the thriller Passenger. It seems to be channeling Twin Peaks, which makes us really excited for this one! Here’s everything you need to know about Passengers, including where you can watch the TV series online.

Where to watch ‘Passenger’ online in the UK

Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

ITVX

Price: Free

Free trial: None

ITVX is the streaming home of the new TV series Passenger. It is totally free to use, though you may be subjected to some ads. Note that you’ll need to provide a valid UK postal code (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ) when signing up for an account. Whether traveling or at home, British fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a UK server location to access streaming content in the UK.

Where to watch ‘Passenger’ online outside the UK

BritBox

Price: From 9 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Outside the UK? You can live stream Passenger on BritBox. BritBox is home to a variety of British content, often airing within hours of their UK broadcast. An extensive library of older British programming can also be found on the service. Fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a server location in your location.

BritBox is available in the following locations: United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway.

While you can watch Passenger by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is the ‘Passenger’ TV series about?

Set in a fictional Northern village, Passenger follows a worn-out cop, DI Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku), as she searches for a case to reinvigorate herself. A series of violent and unnatural crimes take place in a village, and a girl goes missing only to suddenly reappear. Suddenly, the crimes get increasingly horrific. Yet, the village is convinced that nothing is wrong, and it is down to DI Ajunwa to uncover the truth.

‘Passenger’ Season 1 release date

Passenger premiered on March 24, 2024, on ITV. Season one is six episodes long.

‘Passenger’ cast

• Wunmi Mosaku as DI Riya Ajunwa

• David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell

• Daniel Ryan as Derek Jackson

• Jo Hartley as Chief Constable Linda Markel

• Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells

• Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells

• Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells

• Hubert Hanowicz as Jakub

• Arian Nik as Nish Chowdry

• Ella Bruccoleri as Ali Day

• Matilda Freeman as Lilly Wells

• Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson

• Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge

• Shervin Alenabi as Mehmet Shah

• Sean Gilder as Tony

• Debby Rush as Terry

• Richard Mciver as Jordan

• Clare Burt as Sue

• Tom Lister as Nick

‘Passenger’ FAQ What channel is ‘Passenger’ on?

Passenger airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX in the UK. Internationally, audiences can watch it on BritBox. Will ‘Passenger’ stream on Prime Video?

No, the Passenger TV series does not stream on Prime Video. How many episodes of ‘Passenger’ are there?

Season one of Passenger is six episodes long. Can I watch ‘Passenger’ on Netflix?

No, Passenger does not stream on Netflix.

