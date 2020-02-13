Grammys Live Stream: How to watch the Grammys live

Last updated: February 4, 2021

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards started at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.) on Sunday, January 26, 2020, with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys returning to host the event. You can watch every minute of next year’s Grammy Awards, taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, live with a VPN.

What channel is the Grammys on?

CBS holds the broadcasting rights for the Grammys, so the best way to stream the Grammys is through CBS All Access.

Here’s how to watch the Grammy Awards online with a VPN on a computer.

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a VPN location in the U.S. Head to CBS Sign in to your CBS All Access account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 1-week trial.* Watch the Grammys live.



* To create an account, you will need a valid U.S. credit card and ZIP code.

Other streaming services, like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now Plus will be showing the Grammys live and offer a 5- or 7-day free trial. Simply sign in to your preferred service and connect to a server location in the U.S. to stream. Some restrictions may apply.

Learn more about watching YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Grammys CBS: Stream live with the CBS All Access app

You can also stream the Grammys live on your phone, tablet, or streaming media console with the CBS All Access app.

The CBS All Access app is available for iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, PS4, Xbox, and more. You can use ExpressVPN on all of these devices.

Viewing requirements are more or less the same as watching from the website:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to an ExpressVPN server location in the U.S. Sign in to your CBS All Access account Stream away!



If you need help using ExpressVPN with any of these devices, check out the step-by-step tutorials in ExpressVPN’s Support Center.

When is the Grammys red carpet pre-show?

You can normally catch all the official red-carpet action live on CBS All Access, which starts at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.). You may need to be connected to one of ExpressVPN’s U.S. server locations to watch the stream.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammy Awards. Already honored 15 times as an artist, she hosted the ceremony again along with star-studded presenters. The next Grammy Awards host is yet to be announced.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

The 2020 Grammy Awards included performances from Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and many more. The Grammys normally announce performers a couple weeks before the awards ceremony itself.

Who are the Grammy Award nominees?

The Grammy Award nominees represent the best in music. Stay tuned for next year’s Grammy nominations, which normally come out at the end of the year.

