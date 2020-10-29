How to stream the 2020 presidential debates live

Last updated: November 5, 2020

With just weeks to go in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump faced off in a series of debates. Each of the 2020 presidential debates—plus the one vice presidential debate—aired commercial-free on all major U.S. news networks as well as online.

When were the 2020 presidential debates?

The presidential debates in 2020 took place on the following dates:

September 29 in Cleveland, moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News

in Cleveland, moderated by of October 15 [CANCELED] in Miami, a town-hall style debate moderated by Steve Scully of C-SPAN

in Miami, a town-hall style debate moderated by of October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC

In addition to the two presidential debates, there was also a single vice presidential debate on October 7 in Salt Lake City, in which Democratic candidate Kamala Harris debated Vice President Mike Pence.

All debates aired at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.). Viewers were able watch the debates live from anywhere in the world with a risk-free VPN.

Stream the 2020 presidential debates live

The 2020 presidential debates aired on all major U.S. news networks: ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, FOX News, MSNBC and NBC. In addition, there were streams on YouTube, certain U.S. newspaper websites, and other social media channels.

Viewers can always stay private and secure watching streams in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Download and install the ExpressVPN app and browser extension (if you’re using Windows or Mac) on your device. Select a U.S. VPN location. Go to the streaming channel of your choice and sign in. Watch the debates live.

What’s next?

Americans head to the polls on November 3, 2020, although early and absentee voting have already begun.

Get ExpressVPN

For more coverage of the U.S. presidential election jump to…

Watch on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: CNN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to a number of news networks through their “Sling Blue” package. A seven-day free trial is available.

To watch Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Sign up for Sling TV Blue. Settle in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about how to watch Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch the 2020 presidential election coverage on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, and NBC

YouTube TV gives you all of the major news networks, and offers a five-day free trial.

Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104).

To watch the live on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to YouTube TV and sign up. Settle in to watch the sparks fly!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch 2020 presidential election coverage on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up



Channels: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, plus cable channels

AT&T TV Now gives you access to all the major U.S. news networks, and they also offer a seven-day free trial. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.

To watch the debates live on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up. Settle in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Live stream 2020 presidential election coverage on Hulu

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, plus cable channels

Hulu With Live TV is another way to catch all the action and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch live on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu and select a plan. Kick back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about how to stream Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Watch 2020 presidential election coverage on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, plus some cable channels

fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, but also includes many news and entertainment channels. It’s another way to catch all the action and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and channels will be tailored to your server location.

To watch live on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to fuboTV and select a plan. Kick back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about how to watch fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

Get ExpressVPN