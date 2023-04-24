Where to watch Succession

Last updated: April 25, 2023

Succession Season 4 premiered on HBO on Sunday, March 26, 2023. You’ve probably heard about that explosive third episode that many have called “the best TV you’ll see.” If you’ve been on the fence about starting the show, there’s never been a clearer sign to start than that. Here’s everything you need to know about the final season of HBO’s Succession.

What is Succession about?

Succession is an original television series created by Jesse Armstrong. It follows the Roy family, owners of a media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, that seems awfully reminiscent of Fox (and the Murdoch clan). Four dysfunctional (but bitingly funny and sarcastic) siblings fight for control over the company after the domineering patriarch’s eventual retirement. Their lives are upended, and the Roys are divided as they fight to keep control of the massive cultural and political sway of Waystar Royco for themselves.

The final season should name a successor. Which sibling will take control of the media empire, or will their lives be forever changed by the sale of the company? Check out our Succession finale predictions here (Warning, the article contains spoilers).

When does Succession Season 4 premiere?

Succession Season 4 premiered on HBO on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes air weekly, with the series finale set for Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Succession

HBO is the home of Succession. U.S. viewers can watch new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET or on HBO’s streaming service HBO Max—which is also available in select countries across the globe. Viewers in parts of Europe, Latin America, and Asia should be able to stream the show on their regional version of HBO Max.

In Canada, the show airs on the streaming service Crave. For those in the UK, Succession will be on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW. Fans in Germany, Italy, and New Zealand can also catch the show through their version of Sky (Kiwis can watch it on Neon as well). And although HBO is not available in France, the streaming platform OCS carries Seasons 1-3 of Succession, while season four can be found on Warner Pass on Prime Video.

To watch Succession in Australia, viewers can choose between the cable service Foxtel or the streaming platform Binge. In Japan, the show streams on U-NEXT, while viewers in South Africa can stream it on Showmax.

Country Streaming Service United States HBO / HBO Max UK NOW, Sky Atlantic Australia Binge, Foxtel Canada Crave France OCS (Seasons 1 to 3), Warner Pass on Prime Video (Season 4) Germany Sky Go Italy Sky Go Belgium Telenet Netherlands HBO Max New Zealand Neon, Sky Go Japan U-NEXT Singapore HBO Go Hong Kong HBO Go South Africa Showmax

Who is in the cast of Succession?

Succession features a long list of memorable characters with…distinct personalities. After all, where there is power, there are those who seek it. Here is the main cast of Succession Season 4:

• Brian Cox as Logan Roy : The hot-headed Roy family patriarch.

• Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy : Kendall often struggles to prove himself to his father; his bid for the company isn’t going to be an easy one.

• Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy : He might be seen as the foul-mouthed and immature son, but his ambitions are set on taking over Waystar Royco.

• Sarah Snook as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy : Shiv is a political fixer whose views are sometimes at odds with Waystar Royco.

• Matthew Macfadyen as Thomas “Tom” Wambsgans : Tom is Shiv’s estranged husband and the head of Waystar’s global news outlet.

• Nicholas Braun as Gregory “Greg” Hirsch : Better known as Cousin Greg, his sights are set on climbing the ranks at Waystar Royco.

• Alan Ruck as Connor Roy : Logan’s eldest son is largely uninvolved in the family’s power struggle, but his ambition lies in politics and becoming president.

• Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson : The tech billionaire and CEO of rival GoJo, who is set to acquire Waystar Royco.

Other cast members include Dame Harriet Walter (Sense and Sensibility, Doctor Who), Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049, Ramy), Larry Pine (House of Cards, Gotham), Justine Lupe (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), James Cromwell (Boardwalk Empire, American Horror Story: Asylum), and more.

Succession FAQs Can I watch Succession on Prime Video? Yes, Succession is available to stream on Prime Video. You will need to have HBO Max as an add-on, though. Otherwise, you can purchase episodes to stream. Can I watch Succession on Disney Plus? No, Succession isn’t available on Disney Plus. Can I watch Succession on Hulu? Succession is not available on regular Hulu, but Hulu + Live TV does offer an HBO add-on for an additional 15 USD per month. Can I watch Succession on Apple TV? Yes, you can purchase seasons of Succession on iTunes to stream on Apple TV. Another way to watch Succession on Apple TV is to add your streaming service as a channel. Note that not all streaming services are compatible with Apple TV. Can I watch Succession on Virgin Media? The Virgin Media store carries seasons one to three of Succession for purchase. Can I watch Succession on YouTube TV? Yes, you can watch Succession on YouTube TV through the HBO channel.

