Where to watch The Last of Us online

Last updated: January 13, 2023

The first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us (TLOU) will premiere this Sunday, January 15 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated series.

What is The Last of Us about?

An adaptation of the award-winning video game series by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel and teenager Ellie, two survivors forced together in a post-apocalyptic world where most humans have been transformed into zombies. The pair must trek across a ruined U.S. together in search of a cure, while helping each other stay alive.

How to watch The Last of Us

Cable channel HBO is the home of The Last of Us series. U.S. viewers can watch new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET or on HBO’s streaming service HBO Max—which is also available in select countries across the globe. Similarly, viewers in parts of Europe, Latin America, and Asia should be able to stream the show on their regional version of HBO Max.

In Canada, the show airs on the streaming service Crave. For those in the UK, TLOU will be on Sky Atlantic and its companion streaming service Now. Fans in Germany, Italy, and New Zealand can also catch the show through their version of Sky (Kiwis can watch it on Neon as well). And although HBO is not available in France, the streaming platform OCS will also air The Last Of Us simultaneously.

To watch The Last of Us in Australia, viewers can choose between the cable service Foxtel or the streaming platform Binge.

Country Streaming Service United States HBO / HBO Max UK NOW, Sky Atlantic Australia Binge, Foxtel Canada Crave France OCS Germany Sky Italy Sky New Zealand Neon, Sky

Who is in The Last of Us cast?

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) and Bella Ramsey (also Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials) will star as Joel and Ellie respectively. Co-stars include Gabriel Luna (True Detective) as Joel’s brother Tommy; Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as other survivors Frank and Bill; Anna Torv as fellow smuggler Tess; and Merle Dandrige, reprising her role of resistance leader Marlene from the video game.

What are the zombies called in The Last of Us?

The TLOU zombies are simply dubbed the “Infected,” though their mutations and abilities depend on how long they’ve been infected for. Those in the early stages, i.e. “Runners” and “Stalkers,” are fast-moving and still resemble their once-human selves. In the later stages, these creatures can morph into “Clickers” (who are blind but use echolocation to detect their prey), “Bloaters” (slow and blind, but difficult to kill due to an armor-like shell), and “Shamblers,” a Bloater-like Infected that shoots out viral spores instead of biting.

Learn more about the zombies in The Last of Us here!

The Last of Us FAQs Is The Last of Us on Netflix? Unfortunately, the show will not be available on Netflix. You’ll be able to stream it on HBO and HBO Max instead! Can I watch The Last of Us for free? Your best bet for streaming TLOU for free would be through DirecTV Stream, which is currently offering 3 free months of HBO Max for new users. That gives you more than enough time to stream the entire first season of The Last of Us! Looking for more free streaming services? Check out our roundup of streaming devices that come with free trials! How many episodes are in the first season of The Last of Us? There will be a total of nine episodes in the first season of TLOU. Is ‘The Last of Us’ gory? While the TLOU games were pretty gory, the show will reportedly feature less violence and bloodshed, choosing to focus on the story, worldbuilding, and relationships between the characters. What caused the zombies in ‘The Last of Us’? In the TLOU universe, the source of the infection lies in the Cordyceps fungus, whose spores take root in human brains and propagate until it takes over the host’s mind and body. Like the usual zombie trope, infection can be spread through saliva, such as in bites.

