Where to watch the ‘50th Daytime Emmy Awards’ live

Last updated: November 29, 2023

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards was initially penciled for a June airdate, but the Hollywood strikes have made it move. Now, with the strikes over, it’s time for the show to go on! Here’s all you need to know about the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, including where to watch online.

Can I use a VPN to watch the ‘50th Daytime Emmy Awards’ in another country?

While you can watch the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch the ‘50th Daytime Emmy Awards’ online in the U.S.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS, which makes it the perfect place to stream the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards. The show will stream live for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers, while Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can stream it the day after. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV carries CBS, so you can watch the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards as it airs live. Note that the show will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. If you’re new to YouTube TV, be sure to take advantage of their generous free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up, though. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cord-cutter Fubo carries CBS, so you can watch the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards as it airs live. Note that the show will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Where to watch the ‘50th Daytime Emmy Awards’ outside the U.S.

Unfortunately, the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to catch the show for free during the trial period.

What is the ‘50th Daytime Emmy Awards’ about

The Daytime Emmy Awards celebrate the best in daytime television programming. This includes soap operas, talk shows, game shows, children’s programming, and more. To be eligible for a Daytime Emmy Award, a show must be a daytime serial drama, which is defined as “an episodic, multi-camera drama that airs on a weekday basis, or a reboot or spin-off of such a series.”

When is the ‘50th Daytime Emmy Awards’

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on December 15, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. It airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus.

‘50th Daytime Emmy Awards’ nominations

Daytime Drama Series

• The Bay, Popstar! TV

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• General Hospital, ABC

• The Young and the Restless, CBS

Culinary Series

• Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

• José Andrés and Family in Spain, Discovery+

• Martha Cooks, Roku

• Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, GBH

• Selena + Chef, HBO Max

Legal/Courtroom Program

• Caught in Providence, SYNDICATED

• Hot Bench, SYNDICATED

• Judge Steve Harvey, ABC

• Judy Justice, Freevee

• The People’s Court, SYNDICATED

Travel, Adventure, and Nature Program

• Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

• Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Food Network

• The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

• Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

• Reel Destinations, Focus Features

• Wild Babies, Netflix

Instructional/How-to Program

• Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry, MasterClass

• Fixer Upper: The Castle, Magnolia Network

• Idea House: Mountain Modern, Roku

• Instant Dream Home, Netflix

• Martha Gardens, Roku

Lifestyle Program

• Eat This With Yara, AJ+

• For the Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network

• George to the Rescue, NBC

• Life After Death with Tyler Henry, Netflix

• Mind Your Manners, Netflix

• The Established Home, Magnolia Network

Arts and Popular Culture Program

• American Anthems, PBS

• Kings of Leon @ O2, YouTube

• My Bluegrass Story, RFD-TV

• Variety Power of Women: Changemakers, Lifetime

• Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, PBS

• Working in the Theatre, AmericanTheatreWing.org

Educational and Informational Program

• Book of Queer, Discovery+

• The Earth Unlocked, The Weather Channel

• The Future Of, Netflix

• Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward, NBC

• Historian’s Take, PBS

• Italy Made with Love, PBS

• Vikings: The Rise and Fall, National Geographic

Daytime Talk Series

• The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

• The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

• Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC

Entertainment News Series

• Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED

• E! News, E! Entertainment

• Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED

• Extra, SYNDICATED

• Inside Edition, SYNDICATED

Daytime Special

• 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC

• All Boys Aren’t Blue, Amazon Prime Video

• Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu

• Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC

• Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022, SYNDICATED

• The House that Norm Built, PBS I, Roku

• Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism, YouTube Originals

Short Form Program

• Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, WORLD Channel

• Dressed, Focus Features

• Finding Pause, Healthline

• Handmade, Youtube

• My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson, Conde Nast/Bon Appetit

• Ready Jet Cook, Food Network

Promotional Announcement

• Access Hollywood, SYNDICATED: “Tow Yard”

• The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED: “Drew’s Got the Beat”

• The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED: “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”

• Sherri!, SYNDICATED: “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”

• Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED: “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

• Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

• Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless, CBS

• Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC

• Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

• Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

• Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

• Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

• Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes. The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson. General Hospital, ABC

• Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

• Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

• Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC

• Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

• Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital, ABC

• Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital, ABC

Younger Performer In A Daytime Drama Series

• Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital, ABC

• Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series

• Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital, ABC

• Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless, CBS

• Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley. Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

Culinary Host

• Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network

• Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network

• Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network

• Emeril Lagasse. Emeril Cooks, Roku

• Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture, tbs/TNT/truTV

• Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

Daytime Talk Series Host

• Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

• Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• Tamron Hall. Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

• Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, SYNDICATED

• Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!, SYNDICATED

Daytime Program Host

• Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home, Netflix

• Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel

• Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

• Kevin O’Connor, This Old House, PBS/Roku

• Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens, Roku

Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

• The Bay, Popstar! TV

• Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• General Hospital, ABC

• The Young and the Restless, CBS

Writing Team For A Daytime Non-Fiction Program*

• Book of Queer, Discovery+

• The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

• The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

• Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

*Due to a submission count, this category is a merged Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special. All entries in both categories were judged by the same panel.

Directing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

• The Bay, Popstar! TV

• Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• General Hospital, ABC

• The Young and the Restless, CBS

Directing Team For A Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

• Ask This Old House, PBS/Roku

• Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network

• Home, Apple TV+

• Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

• Wild Babies, Netflix

Directing Team For A Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

• American Anthems, PBS

• The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

• Entertainment Tonight, SYNDICATED

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• The View, ABC

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

• Home, Apple TV+

• Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

Original Song

• “Darling Darling,” General Hospital, ABC

• “Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• “Life is Sweet,” American Anthems, PBS

• “Only There,” Joni Table Talk Daystar

• “Pocket Change,” American Anthems, PBS

Lighting Direction

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

• General Hospital, ABC

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• The View, ABC

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC

• The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• The Talk, CBS

• The View, ABC

• The Young and the Restless, CBS

Cinematography

• The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

• Home, Apple TV+

• Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

• Italy Made with Love, PBS

• Wild Babies, Netflix

Single Camera Editing

• Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network

• The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

• Home Apple TV+

• Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

• Wild Babies, Netflix

Multiple Camera Editing

• Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

• Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu

• Book of Queer, Discovery+

• Emeril Cooks, Roku

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• Rachael Ray, SYNDICATED

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing And Sound

• Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

• The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• The Young and the Restless, CBS

Sound Mixing And Sound Editing

• Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

• Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

• The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

• Home, Apple TV+

• Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

• Wild Babies, Netflix

Main Title And Graphic Design

• Book of Queer, Discovery+

• Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

• The Drew Barrymore Show, SYNDICATED

• Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

• Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Casting

• Book of Queer, Discovery+

• Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock

• General Hospital, ABC

• Start Up, PBS

• The Young and the Restless, CBS

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

• General Hospital, ABC

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• The Talk, CBS

• The View, ABC

• The Young and the Restless, CBS

Costume Design/Styling

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• Book of Queer, Discovery+

• General Hospital, ABC

• Sherri!, SYNDICATED

• The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

Hairstyling And Makeup

• The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

• The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

• The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

• Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

• Sherri!, SYNDICATED

• Tamron Hall, SYNDICATED

What channel is the '50th Daytime Emmy Awards' on? The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. Will YouTube TV stream the '50th Daytime Emmy Awards'? Yes, you can watch the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards live on YouTube TV. What is the difference between a Daytime Emmy and a regular Emmy? Only daytime serial dramas that air on a weekly basis are eligible for a Daytime Emmy. All other scripted shows fall under the regular Emmy Awards.

