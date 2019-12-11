How to watch The Voice live

Last updated: February 4, 2021

The Voice is in its 16th season, airing on Mondays & Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It has quickly become one of NBC’s most-watched weekly events. Here’s how you can tune in with a VPN.

How do I stream The Voice live online?

As NBC holds the rights to the show, the easiest way to watch is through NBC Live, which is available exclusively for people in the U.S.

Here’s how you can watch The Voice live.

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a U.S. server location Go to NBC’s The Voice page (You’ll need to sign in by entering a valid U.S. cable provider’s details.) Watch the stream!

Watch The Voice live with Sling TV

Not a fan of cable? No problem. You can also stream The Voice with Sling TV. Streams may vary depending on location, so be sure to check a few different VPN server locations to find the best fit.

You can also stream The Voice live through the NBC app, which is available for download in the Google Play Store and the App Store. Apps are also available for Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

Who do you think will make it through to The Playoffs this season? Find out when tuning in to this season of The Voice!

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.