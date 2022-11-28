Where to watch Below Deck online

Last updated: November 28, 2022

All aboard! Below Deck is back for a tenth season—which just might be its “most shocking season yet!” Here’s how to stream every episode of Below Deck online.

What is Below Deck about?

Below Deck is a reality TV series that focuses on the lives of crew members who work and reside aboard a luxurious superyacht during charter season. Each crew member has a designated role and will have to navigate the demands (and drama!) of both guests and fellow yachties as they sail the seas.

In Below Deck Season 10, the crew is headed to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean onboard the show’s largest motor yacht yet: the 197-feet St. David. Lee Rosbach a.k.a the “Stud of the Sea” returns as Captain, while Season 9’s Rachel Hargrove and Fraser Olender will be Chef and Chief Stew, respectively. They’ll be joined by an all-new cast, including Bosun Ross McHarg; Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby; and Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, Alissa Humber, and Camille Lamb.

When is Below Deck Season 10 coming out?

Below Deck Season 10 premiered Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes air weekly at the same time. Past seasons have featured an average of 15 episodes each.

Where can I stream all seasons of Below Deck online?

Below Deck is available for streaming on Bravo TV, Hayu, Peacock, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Here are the instructions for streaming on each service!

Watch Below Deck on Bravo

Basic cable network Bravo TV is home to the entire Below Deck series. You can stream every new episode as it releases if you’re using a Roku or TV, or catch it the next day via the Bravo app or website. Don’t have cable? Read on for more streaming options.

Watch Below Deck on Hayu

Owned by NBCUniversal, Hayu is a haven for fans of reality TV series outside the U.S. All seasons of Below Deck—including the latest season—are on Hayu, and new users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.

At the moment, Hayu is only available in the following countries: the UK, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, and Sweden.

Watch Below Deck on Peacock

Episodes of Below Deck Season 10 will drop on Peacock the following day, after their premiere on Bravo TV. It’s an affordable option for those who are looking to binge all past Below Deck seasons on Peacock, along with live sports, blockbuster movies, and other reality TV series such as Top Chef, The Real Housewives, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A seven-day free trial is available for new users. Watch Below Deck on fuboTV U.S.-based streaming platform fuboTV is mostly known for live sports, but it also features a catalog of TV shows and channels. It’s another way to watch the latest season of Below Deck online, and also offers a seven-day free trial. You can even stream on up to 10 devices at once! Watch Below Deck on YouTube TV YouTube‘s own answer to cable, YouTube TV is another cord-cutter that features live TV from over 100 popular cable channels. You can access Bravo and all seasons of Below Deck through it, plus a five-day free trial is available. Stream Below Deck Season 10 on Sling For those without cable in the U.S., Sling TV is a popular cord-cutting option that carries a ton of TV channels, including Bravo. You’ll need a Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue subscription to stream the Bravo channel and access all 10 seasons of Below Deck.

FAQ: Below Deck Where can I watch Below Deck for free? Below Deck is available on many streaming platforms, including Hayu, fuboTV, Peacock, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. While they’re not free, all of these services offer free trials that you can take advantage of! How can I watch Below Deck in the UK? Your best bet would be via streaming service Hayu, which is available in the UK. Hayu costs about £5/month with a 7-day free trial, and offers a ton of other reality TV series too! What order should I watch Below Deck in? Besides the main seasons of Below Deck, there are also a couple of spin-offs: Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, and the newest entrant, Below Deck Adventure, which premiered on Bravo in November 2022. You don’t necessarily have to watch every season, though streaming it all in order can make for a better viewing experience with familiar faces. Here’s the full chronological order of the Below Deck main series: • Below Deck Season 1

• Below Deck Season 2

• Below Deck Season 3

• Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1

• Below Deck Season 4

• Below Deck Mediterranean Season 2

• Below Deck Season 5

• Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3

• Below Deck Season 6

• Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4

• Below Deck Season 7

• Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1

• Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5

• Below Deck Season 8

• Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2

• Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6

• Below Deck Season 9

• Below Deck Season 10 Can I watch Below Deck on Netflix? Below Deck is not available on Netflix at the moment, though Netflix does offer lots of other reality TV series to binge on—such as Bling Empire, Selling Sunset, and Love is Blind. Can I watch Below Deck on Discovery Plus? Below Deck isn’t on Discovery+ right now, but you can watch various other reality TV shows on it like 90 Day Fiancé, House Hunters, and Deadliest Catch. Can I watch Below Deck on Hulu? Below Deck is not available on Hulu, though a whole host of other reality TV shows—including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Bachelor, and Survivor—are on Hulu!

