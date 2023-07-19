Where to watch Shark Week 2023 online

Last updated: July 19, 2023

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week has been around for as long as some of us have been alive, if not longer! Shark Week 2023 is the 34th installment of the week-long programming, and if you’re a fan of all things shark-related, you’ll want to tune in. We’ve compiled all the ways to watch and everything you need to know about Shark Week 2023!

What is Shark Week about?

Shark Week is an annual cable television event on Discovery Channel that celebrates all things related to the iconic sea creature. Shark Week puts together shark-related show episodes, documentaries, and movies and has become the longest-running cable television programming event in history.

When is Shark Week 2023?

Shark Week 2023 begins on July 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. The television event will run through July 29 and is aptly hosted by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

How to watch Shark Week 2023

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Discovery Channel

Price: Free

If you have cable, you can easily catch Shark Week 2023 on the Discovery Channel. The iconic week-long television event begins at 8 p.m. ET on July 23. Check out the full schedule of shows below!

Watch Shark Week 2023 online on Discovery Plus

Price: From 6.99 USD/month

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Shark Week 2023 online. Every show in the event’s schedule should be available on the streamer at the same time they air. New users can get a seven-day free trial.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Max

Price: From 9.99 USD/month

Streaming service Max is another great option for streaming Shark Week 2023. As with all shows from Discovery, each show will stream at the same time they air. Max was formerly HBO Max, and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Philo

Price: From 25 USD/month

Philo is a cord cutter that carries over 60 channels, including the Discovery Channel. It’s a great way to watch Shark Week 2023, and the service offers new users a seven-day free trial.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Sling Blue

Price: From 40 USD/month

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to Discovery Channel. Sling does not offer a free trial, and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Fubo includes several entertainment channels, such as Discovery Channel. It’s another way to catch Shark Week 2023 as it airs, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Hulu with Live TV

Price: From 69.99 USD/month

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that includes the Discovery Channel. There’s a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on YouTube TV

Price: From 75 USD/month

YouTube TV carries Discovery Channel and offers a 14-day free trial. YouTube TV does not require payment with a U.S. credit card, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up.

Watch Shark Week 2023 in the UK

Price: From 26 GBP/month

If you’re based in the UK and have a Sky TV package, you can catch Shark Week 2023 as it airs on television on the Discovery Channel. Sky TV’s basic plan includes Discovery Channel, and you may be entitled to a Discovery Plus subscription, which you can also use to stream Shark Week.

Shark Week 2023 TV schedule

July 23 July 24 July 25 July 26 July 27 July 28 July 29 8 p.m. ET Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy Great White Fight Club Mako Mania: Battle for California Air Jaws: Final Frontier Jaws in the Shallows Tropic Jaws Dawn of the Monster Mako 9 p.m. ET Jaws vs. the Meg Monsters of the Bermuda Triangle Raiders of the Lost Shark Florida Shark: Blood in the Water Monster Mako: Fresh Blood Deadly Sharks of Paradise Megasharks of Dangerous Reef 10 p.m. ET Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct Cocaine Sharks Shark vs. Snake: Battle of the Bites The Haunting of Shark Tower

Shark Week FAQ Is Shark Week on Amazon Prime? Yes, select installments of Shark Week are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Is Shark Week on Apple TV? Yes, select installments of Shark Week are available for purchase on Apple TV via iTunes. Is Shark Week on Disney Plus? No, Shark Week isn’t available on Disney Plus. However, shows from National Geographic’s Sharkfest stream on Disney Plus. Is Shark Week on Peacock? No, Shark Week isn’t available on Peacock. Can I watch Shark Week on Spectrum? Yes, you can watch Shark Week on the Discovery Channel if you have a Spectrum TV package. If you are subscribed to Spectrum TV Essentials, you can watch Shark Week through the service as well. How can I watch Shark Week without Discovery? If you don’t have a cable TV package with the Discovery Channel, you can watch Shark Week through cord-cutters like Philo, YouTube TV, and Fubo. You can also watch Shark Week by subscribing to streaming services Max or Discovery Plus. The latter offers a seven-day free trial for new users to take advantage of. How can I watch Shark Week in Australia?

In Australia, you can watch Shark Week on the Discovery Channel by purchasing the streaming box Fetch. Fetch gives you access to all the top streaming services and free TV channels in Australia, while premium channels like Discovery are available through their TV packs for 6 AUD. How can I watch Shark Week in New Zealand? You can watch Shark Week in New Zealand on the Discovery Channel if you have an applicable Sky TV package. How can I watch Shark Week in Canada? You can watch Shark Week in Canada with a Discovery Plus subscription. How do I watch old episodes of Shark Week?

You can watch past editions of Shark Week on streaming services Max and Discovery Plus. You can also purchase them from Apple TV or Prime Video.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.