Where to watch Shark Week 2023 online

Discovery Channel’s Shark Week has been around for as long as some of us have been alive, if not longer! Shark Week 2023 is the 34th installment of the week-long programming, and if you’re a fan of all things shark-related, you’ll want to tune in. We’ve compiled all the ways to watch and everything you need to know about Shark Week 2023!

What is Shark Week about? 

Shark Week is an annual cable television event on Discovery Channel that celebrates all things related to the iconic sea creature. Shark Week puts together shark-related show episodes, documentaries, and movies and has become the longest-running cable television programming event in history.

When is Shark Week 2023? 

Shark Week 2023 begins on July 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. The television event will run through July 29 and is aptly hosted by Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

How to watch Shark Week 2023 

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Discovery Channel

If you have cable, you can easily catch Shark Week 2023 on the Discovery Channel. The iconic week-long television event begins at 8 p.m. ET on July 23. Check out the full schedule of shows below!

Watch Shark Week 2023 online on Discovery Plus 

Discovery Plus is the streaming service of choice to watch Shark Week 2023 online. Every show in the event’s schedule should be available on the streamer at the same time they air. New users can get a seven-day free trial.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Max 

Streaming service Max is another great option for streaming Shark Week 2023. As with all shows from Discovery, each show will stream at the same time they air. Max was formerly HBO Max, and subscribers in the U.S. have been transferred to the new service.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Philo

Philo is a cord cutter that carries over 60 channels, including the Discovery Channel. It’s a great way to watch Shark Week 2023, and the service offers new users a seven-day free trial.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Sling Blue

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, which also carries access to Discovery Channel. Sling does not offer a free trial, and you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Fubo

Fubo includes several entertainment channels, such as Discovery Channel. It’s another way to catch Shark Week 2023 as it airs, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Watch Shark Week 2023 on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that includes the Discovery Channel. There’s a seven-day free trial, though you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Watch Shark Week 2023 on YouTube TV

YouTube TV carries Discovery Channel and offers a 14-day free trial. YouTube TV does not require payment with a U.S. credit card, but you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up.

Watch Shark Week 2023 in the UK

If you’re based in the UK and have a Sky TV package, you can catch Shark Week 2023 as it airs on television on the Discovery Channel. Sky TV’s basic plan includes Discovery Channel, and you may be entitled to a Discovery Plus subscription, which you can also use to stream Shark Week.

Shark Week 2023 TV schedule

July 23July 24July 25July 26July 27July 28July 29
8 p.m. ETBelly of the Beast: Feeding FrenzyGreat White Fight ClubMako Mania: Battle for CaliforniaAir Jaws: Final FrontierJaws in the ShallowsTropic JawsDawn of the Monster Mako
9 p.m. ETJaws vs. the MegMonsters of the Bermuda TriangleRaiders of the Lost SharkFlorida Shark: Blood in the WaterMonster Mako: Fresh BloodDeadly Sharks of ParadiseMegasharks of Dangerous Reef
10 p.m. ETSerial Killer: Red Sea Feeding FrenzyAlien Sharks: Strange New WorldsMonster Hammerheads: Killer InstinctCocaine SharksShark vs. Snake: Battle of the BitesThe Haunting of Shark Tower

 

Shark Week FAQ

