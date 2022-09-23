Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Last updated: September 23, 2022

So far 2022 has been an exciting year for Bachelor Nation devotees, to say the least. First, The Bachelor Season 26 ended with a shocking bombshell as—spoiler alert!—Clayton Echard ultimately turned down finalists Gabby Widney and Rachel Recchia for third runner-up Susie Evans, who initially exited the show after Echard admitted he had been intimate with Widney and Recchia earlier. In the wake of this revelation, Widney and Recchia were named as the titular co-stars for The Bachelorette Season 19, the first time ever that the series has had more than one Bachelorette.

But if that wasn’t enough Bachelor drama for you, you’re in luck: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. Read on for all the ways to stream Paradise online!

Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise 2022 online

The 2022 installment of Bachelor in Paradise will air on ABC starting Tuesday, Sep 27th at 8 p.m. ET, with new episodes dropping weekly. ​​Don’t have cable? Not to worry—there are plenty of cord-cutting alternatives such as Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on regular Hulu—just be sure to stay off social media to avoid spoilers!

Live stream Bachelor in Paradise 2022 for free on ABC

Price: Free

ABC is free over the air in the U.S. You can stream the show online via abc.com or with the ABC app—though you’ll need to provide the credentials of a U.S. cable or satellite subscription, or a cord-cutting service.

Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu

Price: 7 USD/month and up (Hulu) / 70 USD/month and up (Hulu + Live TV)

Hulu offers a couple of viewing options for Paradise. Fans who’d prefer to live stream each episode can do so on Hulu with Live TV, which includes ABC. Episodes will also be available for on-demand viewing the next day on regular Hulu.

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, while a 30-day free trial is available for regular Hulu. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Stream Bachelor in Paradise S8 on fuboTV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch every episode as it airs, and offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

Watch Bachelor in Paradise live online with YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV carries ABC, and offers a five-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to access the service, or else can pay with Google Pay.

How to stream The Bachelor online on Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Another popular cable TV alternative is Sling TV, with plenty of streaming content such as on-demand movies, live sports, and live TV shows. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up.

What is Bachelor in Paradise about?

A spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise brings together past contestants from both shows to give these sexy singletons another shot at love—this time in a beautiful Mexican beachside resort.

Unlike its sister shows, Paradise offers its contestants equal opportunities to give each other roses. And to turn up the drama, the show will constantly introduce new contestants with each week’s lineup.

Who will be in Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Former Bachelor (and current host) Jesse Palmer will also present this year’s Paradise, while the cast comprises a record-43 contestants, including:

Romeo Alexander, from Bachelorette season 18

Michael Allio, from Bachelorette season 17

Shanae Ankney, from Bachelor season 26

Jill Chin, from Bachelor season 26

Brittany Galvin, from Bachelor season 25

Justin Glaze, from Bachelorette season 17

Hunter Haag, from Bachelor season 26

Sierra Jackson, from Bachelor season 26

Brandon Jones, from Bachelorette season 18

Hailey Malles, from Bachelor season 26

Kira Mengistu, from Bachelor season 26

Lace Morris, from Bachelor season 20

Logan Palmer, from Bachelorette season 19

Genevieve Parisi, from Bachelor season 26

Jacob Rapini, from Bachelorette season 19

Serene Russell, from Bachelor season 26

Andrew Spencer, from Bachelorette season 17

Teddi Wright, from Bachelor season 26

Casey Woods, from Bachelorette season 18

Learn more about the Bachelor in Paradise cast here.

Want more of The Bachelor?

Besides catching up on (or rewatching) all the past seasons, you can also get your Bachelor fix via the official Bachelor Nation podcasts:

Bachelor Happy Hour features former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin as host. Joined by a different guest co-host each week, you can listen in on everything from relationship advice to the juiciest behind-the-scenes tidbits exclusively on Bachelor Happy Hour.

Click Bait with Bachelor Nation stars Bachelor fan favorites Natasha Parker, Tayshia Adams, and Joe Amabile as they break down the craziest pop culture stories and headlines of the week.

Talking It Out is hosted by Bachelorette personalities Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo, who provide unconventional perspectives, personal anecdotes, and deeper conversations about life, love, and more, with guest appearances from Bachelor stars.

What does an ‘ideal’ Bachelor and Bachelorette look like? What’s the average length of a Bachelor relationship? Do Bachelor couples really find happily-ever-afters? Get all the answers from our special analysis of the last 12 years of The Bachelor.

