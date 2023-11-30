Where to watch the ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ live

Last updated: November 30, 2023

Celebrate hip hop’s 50th year with a special live concert! The biggest names in hip hop will grace the stage for a night to remember; here’s all you need to know about A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, including where to watch it online.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ in another country?

Where to watch the ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ in the U.S.

Paramount Plus

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Paramount Plus is the streaming home of CBS, which makes it the perfect place to stream A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop. The show will stream live for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers, while Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can stream it the day after. American hip-hop fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

YouTube TV

Price: From 73 USD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

YouTube TV carries CBS, so you can watch A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop as it airs live. Note that the show will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. If you’re new to YouTube TV, be sure to take advantage of their generous free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up, though. American hip-hop fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Fubo

Price: From 75 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

Cord-cutter Fubo carries CBS, so you can watch A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop as it airs live. Note that the show will not be available for on-demand viewing on the service. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) to sign up for the service. American hip-hop fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

Watch the ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ online outside the U.S.

While a streaming premiere outside of the U.S. has yet to be announced, we’d wager the show would stream on international Paramount Plus libraries. Keep tabs on this page; we’ll let you know when and if it streams outside the U.S.!

How to watch the ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ for free

Unfortunately, A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop does not stream on the best free streaming services. You can use free trials from various streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, to binge the show for free during the trial period.

What is ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ about

It’s been a big year for hip-hop as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. From a rousing 15-minute celebration at the Grammy Awards in February, now comes a much bigger show to honor the genre. A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop is a live concert special that will feature a star-studded lineup that includes Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, the Lady Of Rage, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke, Yo-Yo, and many more.

When does ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ air

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop airs on CBS on December 10, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The show will stream live on Paramount Plus at the same time and on-demand afterward.

‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ performers

The confirmed list of performers for A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop are:

• 2 Chainz

• Arrested Development

• Big Daddy Kane

• Blaqbonez

• Black Sheep

• Black Thought

• Boosie Badazz

• Bun B

• Common

• Cypress Hill

• D-Nice

• De La Soul

• Digable Planets

• DJ Diamond Kuts

• DJ Greg Street

• DJ Quik

• DJ Trauma (House DJ)

• Doug E. Fresh

• E-40

• Glorilla

• Gunna

• Jermaine Dupri

• Jeezy

• J.J. Fad

• Kool DJ Red Alert

• Latto

• LL Cool J

• Luniz

• MC Lyte

• MC Sha-Rock

• Monie Love

• Public Enemy

• Queen Latifah

• Questlove

• Rakim

• Remy Ma

• Rick Ross

• Roxanne Shante

• Spinderella

• Talib Kweli

• The Lady Of Rage

• The Pharcyde

• Three 6 Mafia

• T.I.

• Too $Hort

• Tyga

• Uncle Luke

• Warren G

• Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff

• YG

• Yo-Yo

‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ FAQ What channel is ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ on? A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop airs on CBS on December 10, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The show will stream live on Paramount Plus at the same time and on-demand afterward. Is 2023 the 50th anniversary of hip-hop?

Yes, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Was hip-hop really invented 50 years ago? In 1973, DJ Kool Herc performed at a party in the Bronx. His beats that evening are regarded as the birth of hip-hop. What apps can I watch ‘A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop’ on? You can watch A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop on the Paramount Plus app.

