Ready for a Halloween night to remember? Based on the iconic video game, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie streams in time for your Halloween pleasure! Here’s everything you need to know about the movie, including where to stream it online.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in another country?

While you can watch Five Nights at Freddy’s by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ online in the U.S.

Peacock

Price: From 6 USD/month

Free trial: None

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans in America are a lucky bunch! The movie is getting a day-and-date release in the U.S. This means you can stream it on Peacock on October 27, the same day as its theatrical release. All you need is a Peacock subscription, that’s cheaper than a movie ticket, and you’re set! American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for the best streaming experience.

Watch ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ outside the U.S.

Unfortunately, fans outside the U.S. who want to stream the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie are not currently able to do so. Outside the U.S., the movie will have an exclusive theatrical run before making it to streaming. We’ll let you know when Five Nights at Freddy’s streams outside the U.S. Keep tabs on this page!

How to watch the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ for free

Since Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, there is currently no way to stream the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie for free. The movie might make it to some of the best free streaming services; we’ll let you know if it does!

What is ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ about

2023 has been the year video game movies hit mainstream success, and Five Nights at Freddy’s is looking to continue that trend. Perfectly timed for a Halloween release and based on its namesake game, the movie follows the general plot of the game. Security guard Mike takes on a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, and he quickly realizes that the job isn’t nearly as easy as he thought. Sentient animatronic puppets are out for blood, and he will have to fight to survive.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is rated PG-13 for “strong violent content, bloody images, and language.” It is directed by Emma Tammi and produced by Jason Blum.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ release date

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. For fans in the U.S., you can watch the movie either theatrically or streaming on Peacock from October 27. For everyone else outside the U.S., the movie plays theatrically only, with a streaming date yet to be announced.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ cast

• Josh Hutcherson: Mike Schmidt, the security guard at Freddy’s Fazbear’s Pizzeria

• Elizabeth Lail: Vanessa, police office

• Piper Rubio: Abby, Mike’s younger sister

• Matthew Lillard: Steve Raglan, Mike’s career counselor

• Marry Stuart Masterson: Aunt Jane

• Kat Conner Sterling: Max

• Lucas Grant: Garrett

• Kevin Foster: Freddy Fazbear

• Jade Kindar-Martin: Bonnie

• Jessica Weiss: Chica

• Roger Joseph Manning Jr.: Foxy

Gaming YouTuber CoryxKenshin cameos in the movie, with other YouTubers 8-Bit Ryan, Razzbowski, and more appearing as easter eggs.

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ FAQ Is ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ based on a true story? No, Five Nights at Freddy’s is not based on a true story. The game is a work of fictional horror, and the movie is based on the game. Is ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ rated R? No, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is not rated R. It has been rated PG-13 for “strong violent content, bloody images, and language.” Can children watch the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is rated PG-13 for “strong violent content, bloody images, and language.” It is not recommended for children and young teenagers to watch the movie. What channel will ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ be on? Five Nights at Freddy’s will stream exclusively on Peacock. Where to watch the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ online in the UK? Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently not streaming online in the UK. Brits can watch the movie in theaters. A streaming release has yet to be announced. Where to watch the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ online in Australia? Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently not streaming online in Australia. Australians can watch the movie in theaters. A streaming release has yet to be announced. Will ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ stream on Prime Video? Yes, Five Nights at Freddy’s will eventually stream on Prime Video. It will likely be a PVOD release on Prime Video, and a release date has yet to be announced.

