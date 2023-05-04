How to live stream Glastonbury 2023 online

Last updated: May 4, 2023

It’s almost time for the world’s largest greenfield music and performing arts festival, Glastonbury. This year, the festival will run from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. Some of the biggest names in music are headlining this year’s festival, and you can watch it all live online, for free! Here’s how you can watch the Glastonbury 2023 live stream!

Watch Glastonbury 2023 online for free

If you’re in the UK, you can watch Glastonbury 2023 on the BBC. The BBC has yet to announce a full broadcast schedule for 2023’s festival that will detail which channels will air particular performances, but a live stream of the festival will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Want to tune in from outside the UK? Follow these simple steps to live stream Glastonbury 2023 online from anywhere, including public Wi-Fi and other unsecure networks:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a UK server location. Head to the BBC and search for Glastonbury. Tune in and rock out!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch the Glastonbury 2023 live stream

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

While the BBC broadcasts performances on its various channels, its streaming service, BBC iPlayer, typically hosts a Glastonbury live stream. A full broadcast schedule will be released closer to the festival date. BBC iPlayer is completely free to use; just provide a valid UK postal code (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT) when signing up to access the service.

The BBC also has a dedicated Glastonbury 2022 webpage, where it hosts most performances from last year’s festival. A similar page has been set up for Glastonbury 2023, and you can expect performances to be uploaded after the festival ends.

Too excited for this year’s festival? Relive some highlights from last year’s Glastonbury festival:

Glastonbury 2023 line-up

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John are headlining Glastonbury 2023. Elton John’s set will be the FINAL UK show of his last-ever tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Other notable acts include Lizzo, Eurovision‘s Måneskin, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.., Lil Nas X, and Rina Sawayama.

The top-billed Glastonbury 2023 acts are:

• Arctic Monkeys

• Guns N’ Roses

• Elton John

• Lizzo

• Lana Del Rey

• Lil Nas X

• Wizkid

• Yusuf/Cat Stevens

The rest of the line-up so far includes:

• ADG7

• Aitch

• Alison Goldfrapp

• Alt-J

• Amadou & Mariam

• Barrington Levy

• Becky Hill

• Beth Orton

• Black Country, New Road

• Blondie

• Candi Staton

• Carly Rae Jepsen

• Cat Burns

• Central Cee

• Christine and the Queens

• CHVRCHES

• Ezra Collective

• Fatboy Slim

• Fever Ray

• FLO

• Fred Again..

• Gabriels

• Hot Chip

• Jacob Collier

• Joey Bada$$

• Kanda Bongo Man

• Kelis

• Leftfield

• Lewis Capaldi

• Louis Cole

• Loyle Carner

• Maggie Rogers

• Mahalia

• Måneskin

• Manic Street Preachers

• Nova Twins

• Phoenix

• RAYE

• Rina Sawayama

• Royal Blood

• Rudimental

• Say She She

• Shygirl

• Skinny Pelembe

• Slowthai

• Sparks

• Speakers Corner Quartet

• Star Feminine Band

• Stefflon Don

• Sudan Archives

• Texas

• The Chicks

• The Hu

• The War on Drugs

• Third World

• Thundercat

• Tinariwen

• Warpaint

• Weyes Blood

• Yaya Bey

• Young Fathers

Glastonbury 2023 schedule

While the full Glastonbury 2023 calendar isn’t fully filled in yet, a few acts have their dates and stages set. They are:

Pyramid Stage Other Stage Woodsies Stage June 23, 2023 Arctic Monkeys WizKid June 24, 2023 Guns N’ Roses

Lizzo Lana Del Rey June 25, 2023 Elton John

Lil Nas X

Blondie

Yusuf/Cat Stevens TBC Christine and the Queens

Keep up with the Glastonbury 2023 calendar here.

FAQ: About Glastonbury 2023 Can you watch Glastonbury 2023 live streams in the U.S., Australia, or elsewhere? Yes, you can catch the Glastonbury 2023 live stream on BBC iPlayer. Just follow these steps:

1. Get ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to a UK server location.

3. Head to the BBC and search for Glastonbury.

4. Tune in and rock out! Where can I watch Glastonbury live on TV? British viewers can catch Glastonbury live on the BBC. A full broadcast schedule will be announced closer to the festival. In 2022, Glastonbury sets were broadcast live on BBC Three, BBC Four, BBC Two, and even BBC One. Is Glastonbury on Amazon Prime? No, the festival does not stream on Prime Video. However, the streamer carries a documentary about the festival titled Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting. Why is Glastonbury Festival so famous? There’s a magic to Glastonbury that can be credited to its sense of community, principles of inclusivity and acceptance, and the top-tier acts it regularly attracts. The festival has kept up with the times while still embracing its roots as a “hippie festival.” This eclectic mix of old and new has given the festival an enduring allure. While the festival is often publicized for featuring the biggest names in music, it actually features a wide range of acts—from bands to circuses, comedians, and film. It’s a line-up that welcomes people of different backgrounds with different interests for a weekend celebrating culture and the arts. As they say, you will hear something you like at Glastonbury. How much does it cost to go to Glastonbury? A Glastonbury 2023 ticket costs a total of 340 GBP. A full weekend ticket is 335 GBP, and a 5 GBP booking fee is charged on top of that. Tickets to Glastonbury 2023 went on sale in November 2023 and are no longer available. Do not buy Glastonbury tickets from resellers, as the festival will not honor them. All tickets include a photo of the named ticket holder, and the festival conducts strict checks upon entry.

