How to stream the 2022 CMA Awards online

Last updated: November 8, 2022

The 56th Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) will start at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Returning to host the music event is American Idol judge Luke Bryan, who’ll be joined by co-host, NFL great Peyton Manning. The entire awards show—including musical performances—will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Here’s how and where to watch the 2022 CMAs online!

Where can I watch the 2022 CMAs?

The 2022 Country Music Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and through the ABC app. Don’t have cable? Catch the 2022 Country Music Awards on streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Simply sign in to your preferred streaming service and start watching! If you don’t need to watch live, the CMAs will also be available the following day to stream on demand on Hulu.

Stream the 2022 CMAs for free on ABC

Price: Free

ABC is free to watch over the air in the U.S. You can also stream the Country Music Awards live on the ABC app or abc.com by signing in with your TV provider.

Stream the CMAs on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent cord-cutting service that includes ABC. Note that you may have to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) and credit card when signing up.

Have an ad-supported Hulu subscription? You can stream the awards ceremony the following day on demand!

Watch the CMAs live on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

YouTube TV carries ABC and offers a five-day free trial. Note that you may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222) when signing up, but you can pay with any credit card through Google Pay.

Watch the 56th CMAs on DirecTV Stream

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV Now) gives you access to ABC, along with a five-day free trial—though you’ll need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up.

Stream the 2022 CMAs on fuboTV

Price: 69.99 USD/month and up

While fuboTV is primarily geared toward sports fans, the streaming service also includes several entertainment channels such as ABC. It’s another way to catch the whole ceremony live, and it also offers a seven-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 30301 or 11222).

When is the CMAs red carpet pre-show?

ABC will air its red carpet coverage from 6:30 p.m. ET on the night of the ceremony. The first hour will be streamed live on ontheredcarpet.com and ABC apps. The second hour leading into the ceremony will air on ABC. Tune in to catch your favorite stars’ red carpet looks!

Who are the hosts of the 56th CMAs?

CMA Entertainer of the Year winner and American Idol judge Luke Bryan returns to host the ceremony. This year, he’ll be joined by Peyton Manning, who’s shown he’s no stranger to entertaining with some memorable hosting gigs on Saturday Night Live and Monday Night Football.

Who’s performing at the 2022 CMAs?

Performers for this year’s ceremony include Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry, Reba McEntire, The Black Keys with Ellie King, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, and more.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 CMAs?

The Country Music Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the country music industry by country music artists. First-time nominee Lainey Wilson leads this year’s nominations with six nods. She’s only the fourth artist in the ceremony’s history to receive six or more nominations in their first year on the ballot.

Here are the nominees from the biggest categories in the ceremony; check out the full list on the CMAs website:

Album of the year

Growin’ Up by Luke Combs

Humble Quest by Maren Morris

Palomino by Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ by Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy by Old Dominion

Song of the year

“Buy Dirt” written by Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” written by Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand in My Boots” written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things a Man Oughta Know” written by Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” written by Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female vocalist of the year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

New artist of the year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

