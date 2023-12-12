Where to watch ‘The Couple Next Door’ online in 2023

Last updated: December 11, 2023

Channel 4’s scintillating drama is getting tongues wagging. Want in on the action? We’ve got all you need to know about The Couple Next Door, including where to watch, right here.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The Couple Next Door’ in another country?

While you can watch The Couple Next Door by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘The Couple Next Door’ online in the UK

Channel 4

Price: Free

Free trial: None

UK viewers can watch The Couple Next Door straight from Channel 4’s website. It’s totally free to watch if you don’t mind sitting through ads, or you can opt for the paid tier, which comes with a 14-day free trial. You’ll need to register for an account and provide a valid UK postcode (e.g. LL32 8PR, NN3 2BZ). British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Sky Go

Price: Free with Sky TV packages

Free trial: None

Sky Go is an on-demand streaming service from Sky TV. To get access to Sky Go, you must first sign up for a Sky TV package. British fans watching The Couple Next Door with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Where to watch ‘The Couple Next Door’ in Australia

BINGE

Price: From 10 AUD/month

Free trial: 14-day free trial

Down under? Catch every steamy minute of The Couple Next Door on streaming service BINGE. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Foxtel Now

Price: From 25 AUD/month

Free trial: 10-day free trial

Streaming service Foxtel Now is a great option for Aussies looking to stream The Couple Next Door. Australians watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select an Australian server location.

Where to watch ‘The Couple Next Door’ in the U.S.

Starz

Price: From 9 USD/month

Free trial: Seven-day free trial

American viewers keen to get in on The Couple Next Door action can do so on Starz when it streams across the Atlantic in 2024. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.

How to watch the ‘The Couple Next Door’ for free

British viewers can watch The Couple Next Door for free on Channel 4’s website. You’ll need to put up with some ads and create an account to stream the show, though. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a UK server location.

Stream ‘The Couple Next Door’ in 3 easy steps

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries. For example, if you’re a British fan and want to stream the show, connect to a secure UK server location . Start streaming and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream The Couple Next Door with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key Features:

• High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

• Up to 8 simultaneous connections

• 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

• Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

• Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

• The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

• Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

• Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

What is ‘The Couple Next Door’ about

Ready to add some spice to your streaming binges? The Couple Next Door promises all things twisty and steamy. Set in the unassuming British suburbs, the lives of two couples take a turn when they become “sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.” The series is adapted from the Dutch series New Neighbours.

‘The Couple Next Door’ release date

The Couple Next Door premiered on November 27, 2023, on Channel 4 in the UK. A North American release is expected in 2024.

‘The Couple Next Door’ cast

• Alfred Enoch as Pete

• Deidre Mullins as Lena

• Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

• Hugh Dennis as Alan

• Ioanna Kimbook as Sophie

• Jessie De Gouw as Becka

• Joel Morries as Gary

• Kate Robbins as Jean

• Sam Heughan as Danny

‘The Couple Next Door’ FAQ What channel is ‘The Couple Next Door’ on?

The Couple Next Door airs on Channel 4. Does ‘The Couple Next Door’ stream on Netflix?

Yes, but only if you have the Sky TV Netflix bundle in the UK. What is ‘The Couple Next Door’ based on?

The Couple Next Door is the British adaptation of a Dutch program called New Neighbours. Where is ‘The Couple Next Door’ filmed?

The Couple Next Door was filmed in Leeds, England. Filming was also done in Belgium and The Netherlands.

