Big Ben in London, UK.

How to get a UK IP address

The best way to get a UK IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet using a VPN allows you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.

Best UK VPN

Use a VPN to get a UK IP address

A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like the UK—so apps and websites will think you are located in the United Kingdom.

With ultra-fast VPN servers in UK locations like London, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get a UK IP address from anywhere.

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a secure VPN server location in the UK.

Ultra-fast VPN servers in the UK.

What is a UK IP address?

An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A UK IP address is one assigned to a server in the United Kingdom.

Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.

Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.

Why use ExpressVPN?

Server locations in the UK

Choose from 5 UK server locations across London and the Midlands.

Use on 5 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.

Lightning-fast speeds

Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10Gbps servers.

Unlimited bandwidth

ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.

Secure access anywhere

ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Why get a UK IP address?

A UK IP address allows you to browse the internet as if you were in the United Kingdom. This is useful for accessing websites that use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions.

If your VPN doesn’t have servers in the UK, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re scrolling news sites, watching live sports, or streaming in HD from platforms like BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, or Now TV.

Can I use a free VPN to get a UK IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and "free proxies" out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

Are free VPNs safe?

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

If you're looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download a UK VPN for all your devices

Protect yourself everywhere.

UK VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a UK VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a UK VPN for PC. You can even get a UK VPN extension for Chrome.

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

FAQ: Getting a UK IP address

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from the UK or anywhere else in the world.

Get a UK IP address risk-free

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days. If you’re not happy for any reason, get in touch with Support for a full refund.

