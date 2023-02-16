How to get a UK IP address
The best way to get a UK IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet using a VPN allows you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
Use a VPN to get a UK IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like the UK—so apps and websites will think you are located in the United Kingdom.
With ultra-fast VPN servers in UK locations like London, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get a UK IP address from anywhere.
How to get a UK IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a secure VPN server location in the UK.
What is a UK IP address?
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A UK IP address is one assigned to a server in the United Kingdom.
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.
Why get a UK IP address?
A UK IP address allows you to browse the internet as if you were in the United Kingdom. This is useful for accessing websites that use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions.
If your VPN doesn’t have servers in the UK, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re scrolling news sites, watching live sports, or streaming in HD from platforms like BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, or Now TV.
Can I use a free VPN to get a UK IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and "free proxies" out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
FAQ: Getting a UK IP address
Is it safe to use a VPN to get a UK IP?
Yes! Using a VPN is not only a safe way to get a UK IP address, it’s also the safest way to be online in any situation.
Using a VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
Is it legal to use a VPN to get a UK IP address?
VPN technology is legal in jurisdictions around the world. Individuals and companies use VPNs to protect their private information and online activity, including in places with highly restrictive governments.
How do I change my IP address location to the UK?
Open the ExpressVPN app and select the dropdown menu in the location bar. Choose your preferred location, or simply select “United Kingdom” and ExpressVPN will pick the best server location for you.
How can I get a UK IP address on my phone?
Can I use a UK proxy to change my IP address?
You can use a proxy, but it’s not recommended. Unlike a VPN, most proxy services you’ll find are pretty slow and don’t offer any privacy or security benefits.
So-called “free proxy services” are especially dangerous, as many will find other ways to monetize your data, like selling it to third parties. A premium VPN is the best way to change your IP address.
