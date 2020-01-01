A paid VPN is the best VPN: Here’s why

Top paid VPN benefits

ExpressVPN is a privacy company, so we take your privacy seriously. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for…

A network of high-performance server clusters all over the world.

A staff of trained support center agents available 24/7 via live chat.

A team of skilled developers and designers that create, maintain, and constantly optimize the ExpressVPN apps and network.

Though the internet is littered with “free VPN” or “free proxy” downloads and promotions, we ask you to consider how these providers can afford to give their service away for free.