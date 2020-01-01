Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

A paid VPN is the best VPN: Here’s why

As the world’s best premium VPN, ExpressVPN is committed to offering strong security, ultra-fast speeds, maximum server uptime, and 24/7 live chat support.

Get ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN offers superior security, speeds, server uptime, and support.

Top paid VPN benefits

ExpressVPN is a privacy company, so we take your privacy seriously. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for…

  • A network of high-performance server clusters all over the world.

  • A staff of trained support center agents available 24/7 via live chat.

  • A team of skilled developers and designers that create, maintain, and constantly optimize the ExpressVPN apps and network.

Though the internet is littered with “free VPN” or “free proxy” downloads and promotions, we ask you to consider how these providers can afford to give their service away for free.

Women with internet traffic watched.

When a product is free, you may be the product

To be clear, not every free provider is trying something sneaky. But if a free VPN or free proxy is malicious, there are several ways for them to monetize your internet traffic.

A computer screen covered in ads and spam and attached to a ball and chain.

4 ways ‘free’ providers can take advantage of you

  • They might inject targeted ads and spam into your browser.

  • Your browsing history might be logged and sold to advertisers.

  • Your bandwidth might be stolen and served to the highest bidder.

  • They might record all your usernames, passwords, and bank details.

An independent study of over 25,000 free proxies found the vast majority of them to either block HTTPS, inject data, or modify content in some way.

Paid VPN: More advantages

Even if a free provider isn’t malicious, free VPNs and proxies deliver a subpar experience in virtually every way.

With most free VPNs and proxies…

  • Your connection is bogged down by a flood of users on a suboptimal network.

  • If something goes wrong, there’s no one to help you.

  • Security and encryption may be weak (or nonexistent), putting your traffic at risk.

  • There’s only a handful of locations to choose from.

Meanwhile, a top paid VPN provider like ExpressVPN…

Free VPN vs. paid VPN: Comparison

Free VPN vs. paid VPN: Comparison Table
Most free VPNsExpressVPN
Unblock websites via 160 server locations in 94 countries
No activity logs, no connection logs
Easy-to-use apps for all your devices
24/7 customer support
99.9% uptime
Ultra-fast VPN speeds
Strong 256-bit AES encryption
Unlimited bandwidth and server switches

Still think paying is too risky?

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it completely risk-free. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, get a full refund. It’s that simple.

Better than a free VPN trial: ExpressVPN’s 30-day guarantee
Get ExpressVPN

Learn more about using a VPN

Man with a laptop protected by a VPN.
What is a VPN?

Get to know how a VPN protects your online traffic from snooping

Learn more

Women opening green file.
No activity logs

ExpressVPN does not see or record what websites you visit

Learn more

A women with a speedometer.
Take the Speed Test

See how fast our VPN servers are working and choose the best one

Learn more

Security and privacy
Encrypt your data No activity logs Browse anonymously Get a secure VPN VPN service providers
Tools and services
How to use a VPN Unblock websites VPN protocols VPN for public Wi-Fi Take the Speed Test
VPN FAQ
What is a VPN? Why pay for a VPN? Proxy vs. VPN What is a VPN tunnel? Home VPN vs. business VPN VPN vs. remote desktop Is using a VPN easy? VPN for dummies