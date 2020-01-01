To be clear, not every free provider is trying something sneaky. But if a free VPN or free proxy is malicious, there are several ways for them to monetize your internet traffic.
A paid VPN is the best VPN: Here’s why
As the world’s best premium VPN, ExpressVPN is committed to offering strong security, ultra-fast speeds, maximum server uptime, and 24/7 live chat support.
Top paid VPN benefits
ExpressVPN is a privacy company, so we take your privacy seriously. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for…
A network of high-performance server clusters all over the world.
A staff of trained support center agents available 24/7 via live chat.
A team of skilled developers and designers that create, maintain, and constantly optimize the ExpressVPN apps and network.
Though the internet is littered with “free VPN” or “free proxy” downloads and promotions, we ask you to consider how these providers can afford to give their service away for free.
When a product is free, you may be the product
4 ways ‘free’ providers can take advantage of you
They might inject targeted ads and spam into your browser.
Your browsing history might be logged and sold to advertisers.
Your bandwidth might be stolen and served to the highest bidder.
They might record all your usernames, passwords, and bank details.
An independent study of over 25,000 free proxies found the vast majority of them to either block HTTPS, inject data, or modify content in some way.
Paid VPN: More advantages
Even if a free provider isn’t malicious, free VPNs and proxies deliver a subpar experience in virtually every way.
With most free VPNs and proxies…
Your connection is bogged down by a flood of users on a suboptimal network.
If something goes wrong, there’s no one to help you.
Security and encryption may be weak (or nonexistent), putting your traffic at risk.
There’s only a handful of locations to choose from.
Meanwhile, a top paid VPN provider like ExpressVPN…
Provides optimized connections for the best combination of speed, security, and stability.
Has a dedicated support team available 24/7 via live chat and email.
Encrypts all your web traffic with best-in-class 256-bit AES encryption.
Allows you to choose from 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting.
Free VPN vs. paid VPN: Comparison
|Most free VPNs
|ExpressVPN
|Unblock websites via 160 server locations in 94 countries
|No activity logs, no connection logs
|Easy-to-use apps for all your devices
|24/7 customer support
|99.9% uptime
|Ultra-fast VPN speeds
|Strong 256-bit AES encryption
|Unlimited bandwidth and server switches
Still think paying is too risky?
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it completely risk-free. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, get a full refund. It’s that simple.
