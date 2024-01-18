Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

View of Midlands countryside

Midlands VPN servers for Birmingham and more

  • Connect to fast VPN servers from Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and more
  • Protect your metadata from your ISP
  • Securely stream content in HD from anywhere
  • Connect to fast VPN servers from Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and more
  • Protect your metadata from your ISP
  • Securely stream content in HD from anywhere
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

#1 Trusted VPN
Best UK VPN

How to get a VPN for the Midlands

Connect from Birmingham, Leicester, Coventry, and more

Get a VPN for Birmingham and anywhere else in the Midlands in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to the secure Midlands VPN server location.

Choose a UK server location

Servers connected to each other.

Fast servers in the Midlands

ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in the UK.

  • To get an IP address in the Midlands select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose UK - Midlands.
  • To get an IP address for London, select one of our London locations (London, East London, Docklands, Wembley).

If you don't need a UK IP address, you may find that one of our nearby server locations works best. These include:

Ireland VPN servers: This may be a good choice for residents of Northern Ireland.
Jersey VPN servers: This may be a good choice for South West England and North West France.
Isle of Man VPN servers: This may be a good choice for Northern Ireland, North England, and Scotland.

For best results, select Smart Location and let ExpressVPN pick the best server for your current situation.

Get ExpressVPN

Why use a VPN in the Midlands?

Illustration of person sitting on armchair watching TV

Stream TV and movies

Watch British TV online, including mini-series and movies on services like BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, and Now TV, or binge the latest Netflix and Disney+ content* without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stream Premier Leabue, rugby, cricket, and tennis

Securely live stream games for all your favorite teams and sports.

Follow our sports streaming calendar to find out how to live stream the week’s top sporting events with a VPN.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're doing your invoices in a co-working space, checking your emails while you grab a cheeky pint, or hopping on a flight to Spain for a weekend away, you should always use a VPN when connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi.

instagram logo

Use social media securely

Log in to your Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts without worrying about your location, actual IP address, or other personal data being logged.

Logos for online services, like YouTube, Google, Skype, Facebook, Snapchat, and more.

Access restricted websites at university

The UK has some of the best universities in the world, from Oxford and Cambridge to Manchester, Bristol, and Birmingham. However, many universities block certain websites (including generative AI tools like ChatGPT), prohibiting students and faculty from using them.

Use ExpressVPN to bypass school restrictions and access the full internet while using university Wi-Fi.

Get ExpressVPN

Download a VPN app for every device

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.

UK VPN protecting a variety of devices.

VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Get ExpressVPN

What else is included with ExpressVPN?

ExpressVPN is more than just a VPN. You also get access to other privacy features, giving you a well-rounded security package.

Password manager

Passwords and a vault for ExpressVPN Keys.

ExpressVPN Keys lets you store your logins and access them just by remembering one primary password.

Tracker blocker

advanced protection threat manager illustration feature

Enable Threat Manager to prevent your device from communicating with known malicious sites and trackers.

Parental controls

advanced protection threat manager illustration feature

Protect your kids from explicit content by toggling on the parental controls in the ExpressVPN app.

FAQ: UK Midlands VPN

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from the Midlands or anywhere else in the world.

NETHERLANDS
UNITED KINGDOM
USA
FRANCE
GERMANY
NEW ZEALAND
SWEDEN
JAPAN
ITALY
NORWAY
BELGIUM
CANADA
SINGAPORE
AUSTRALIA
SOUTH KOREA
VIETNAM
MALAYSIA
MEXICO
INDONESIA
ARGENTINA
TURKEY
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get the best VPN for the Midlands

Try the best VPN for the Midlands now. If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you’re 100% covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN