Fast servers in the Midlands

ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in the UK.

To get an IP address in the Midlands select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose UK - Midlands .

. To get an IP address for London, select one of our London locations (London, East London, Docklands, Wembley).

If you don't need a UK IP address, you may find that one of our nearby server locations works best. These include:



Ireland VPN servers: This may be a good choice for residents of Northern Ireland.

Jersey VPN servers: This may be a good choice for South West England and North West France.

Isle of Man VPN servers: This may be a good choice for Northern Ireland, North England, and Scotland.

For best results, select Smart Location and let ExpressVPN pick the best server for your current situation.