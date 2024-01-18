Midlands VPN servers for Birmingham and more
- Connect to fast VPN servers from Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton, and more
- Protect your metadata from your ISP
- Securely stream content in HD from anywhere
Best UK VPN
How to get a VPN for the Midlands
Connect from Birmingham, Leicester, Coventry, and more
Get a VPN for Birmingham and anywhere else in the Midlands in just 3 steps:
Download the app for your device.
Connect to the secure Midlands VPN server location.
Choose a UK server location
Fast servers in the Midlands
ExpressVPN offers multiple VPN server locations in the UK.
- To get an IP address in the Midlands select the dropdown menu in the location bar and choose UK - Midlands.
- To get an IP address for London, select one of our London locations (London, East London, Docklands, Wembley).
If you don't need a UK IP address, you may find that one of our nearby server locations works best. These include:
Ireland VPN servers: This may be a good choice for residents of Northern Ireland.
Jersey VPN servers: This may be a good choice for South West England and North West France.
Isle of Man VPN servers: This may be a good choice for Northern Ireland, North England, and Scotland.
For best results, select Smart Location and let ExpressVPN pick the best server for your current situation.
Why use a VPN in the Midlands?
Stream TV and movies
Watch British TV online, including mini-series and movies on services like BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, and Now TV, or binge the latest Netflix and Disney+ content* without worrying about bandwidth restrictions or data caps.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Stream Premier Leabue, rugby, cricket, and tennis
Securely live stream games for all your favorite teams and sports.
- Watch Premier League games featuring Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and more
- Stream Premiership Rugby and support the English rugby team
- Catch the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup live and in HD
Follow our sports streaming calendar to find out how to live stream the week’s top sporting events with a VPN.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're doing your invoices in a co-working space, checking your emails while you grab a cheeky pint, or hopping on a flight to Spain for a weekend away, you should always use a VPN when connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi.
Use social media securely
Log in to your Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts without worrying about your location, actual IP address, or other personal data being logged.
Access restricted websites at university
The UK has some of the best universities in the world, from Oxford and Cambridge to Manchester, Bristol, and Birmingham. However, many universities block certain websites (including generative AI tools like ChatGPT), prohibiting students and faculty from using them.
Use ExpressVPN to bypass school restrictions and access the full internet while using university Wi-Fi.
Download a VPN app for every device
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.
What else is included with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN is more than just a VPN. You also get access to other privacy features, giving you a well-rounded security package.
Password manager
ExpressVPN Keys lets you store your logins and access them just by remembering one primary password.
Tracker blocker
Enable Threat Manager to prevent your device from communicating with known malicious sites and trackers.
FAQ: UK Midlands VPN
The cost of a VPN with Midlands servers depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
You won’t find a free VPN with servers in the Midlands that has ExpressVPN’s quality of service. If you’re looking for a risk-free trial, simply subscribe and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Using a VPN is recommended for anyone in the UK as it prevents ISPs or any other network operators from seeing the contents of your web traffic. It also keeps your connection secure on untrusted networks like free public Wi-Fi.
Yes, the UK - Midlands VPN servers are a great option for VPN users in Manchester, Liverpool, Leicester, Gloucester, and other locations in North England, Wales, and Scotland. For best results, select Smart Location, and ExpressVPN will select the fastest server location for your situation.
