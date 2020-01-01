Watch Korean dramas and other shows online

Since the 1990s, Korean TV shows have grown from strength to strength as part of the now-global Korean Wave we know today. From Running Man to Heirs, Korea has produced no shortage of entertainment for the masses to enjoy.

The best streaming options for Korean television are only available to Korean IP addresses. Whether you’re trying to watch from nearby Japan, the faraway U.S., or anywhere else in the world, you can get a Korean IP address by using a VPN.

Connecting to a VPN also guarantees anonymous, secure, and throttle-free streaming. Set up a VPN and enjoy the best of Korean entertainment today!