  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Server
  3. South Korea VPN
Your VPN for South Korea

Korea VPN Proxy Service

The ExpressVPN guide to VPN for South Korea

Get ExpressVPN
  • Get a South Korean IP address with our Korean server
  • Unblock censored websites on the internet
  • 160 VPN locations in the UK, U.S., Japan, Canada, and more
  • Browse with unlimited bandwidth and no activity or connection logs

Find out how using a VPN in Korea can free your internet.

Watch Korean dramas and other shows online

Watch South Korean dramas and TV shows with a VPN

Since the 1990s, Korean TV shows have grown from strength to strength as part of the now-global Korean Wave we know today. From Running Man to Heirs, Korea has produced no shortage of entertainment for the masses to enjoy.

The best streaming options for Korean television are only available to Korean IP addresses. Whether you’re trying to watch from nearby Japan, the faraway U.S., or anywhere else in the world, you can get a Korean IP address by using a VPN.

Connecting to a VPN also guarantees anonymous, secure, and throttle-free streaming. Set up a VPN and enjoy the best of Korean entertainment today!

Get ExpressVPN

Access blocked sites in South Korea

Despite having some of the fastest internet connection speeds, South Korea censors and restricts many websites, with the government citing the often-tense security relationship with North Korea. The government is also known to surveil internet activity in the country.

What is VPN?

ExpressVPN creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet. It also hides your true IP address by proxying, which allows you to visit blocked websites and enjoy full and unrestricted internet access whether you’re in Seoul, Busan, or anywhere else in the world.

ExpressVPN also protects you from snooping thanks to best-in-class VPN encryption and signing. Wi-Fi hackers, spies, your ISP, and any other third parties won’t be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.

Learn how a VPN works
Get ExpressVPN

stream your favorite movies and shows in South Korea

Stream movies and TV shows in South Korea

Using ExpressVPN in South Korea is a great way to stream all your favorite movies, music, and TV shows securely and in HD quality. Whether you’re traveling or moving to Korea, or an expat already living in Korea, you can safely enjoy Netflix, Spotify, HBO, and tons of other sites and services by connecting to our secure VPN servers before you log in.

Get ExpressVPN

Play online games on a Korean server

play online games on a Korean server

South Korea is the mecca of e-sports. From the big names like Overwatch, League of Legends, and StarCraft, to a proliferating array of mobile games, MMOs, and MOBAs, there are plenty of options to choose from.*

Some online games can only be accessed with a Korean IP address—if you’re connecting from outside South Korea, you’ll need a Korean IP address. Simply connect to ExpressVPN’s fast and secure South Korea VPN location and start playing!

Get ExpressVPN
Note that certain games require a Korean SSID or phone number to register as well.

Need an IP address in South Korea?

Connect to South Korea with a VPN

If you need a Korean IP address, ExpressVPN has you covered with high-speed, ultra-secure VPN servers in South Korea. Connect to the South Korea server location to get a South Korean IP address in seconds.

Get ExpressVPN
Note: ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands and subject to BVI law.

South Korean VPN users can proxy to 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries:

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations
Get ExpressVPN
Your VPN for South Korea

South Korean VPN apps for every platform

Need the best VPN for South Korea on all your devices?
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for desktop and mobile on every platform.

ExpressVPN works on all your devices

Windows Mac iOS Android Linux Router

Plus, get VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome Firefox

Don’t see your device? ExpressVPN also has manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee on a red badge with yellow ribbon.

Get the risk-free South Korea VPN

Try ExpressVPN risk-free.
All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN
Live Chat