Korea VPN Proxy Service
The ExpressVPN guide to VPN for South Korea
- Get a South Korean IP address with our Korean server
- Unblock censored websites on the internet
- 160 VPN locations in the UK, U.S., Japan, Canada, and more
- Browse with unlimited bandwidth and no activity or connection logs
Find out how using a VPN in Korea can free your internet.
Watch Korean dramas and other shows online
Since the 1990s, Korean TV shows have grown from strength to strength as part of the now-global Korean Wave we know today. From Running Man to Heirs, Korea has produced no shortage of entertainment for the masses to enjoy.
The best streaming options for Korean television are only available to Korean IP addresses. Whether you’re trying to watch from nearby Japan, the faraway U.S., or anywhere else in the world, you can get a Korean IP address by using a VPN.
Connecting to a VPN also guarantees anonymous, secure, and throttle-free streaming. Set up a VPN and enjoy the best of Korean entertainment today!Get ExpressVPN
Access blocked sites in South Korea
Despite having some of the fastest internet connection speeds, South Korea censors and restricts many websites, with the government citing the often-tense security relationship with North Korea. The government is also known to surveil internet activity in the country.
ExpressVPN creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet. It also hides your true IP address by proxying, which allows you to visit blocked websites and enjoy full and unrestricted internet access whether you’re in Seoul, Busan, or anywhere else in the world.
ExpressVPN also protects you from snooping thanks to best-in-class VPN encryption and signing. Wi-Fi hackers, spies, your ISP, and any other third parties won’t be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.Get ExpressVPN
Stream movies and TV shows in South Korea
Using ExpressVPN in South Korea is a great way to stream all your favorite movies, music, and TV shows securely and in HD quality. Whether you’re traveling or moving to Korea, or an expat already living in Korea, you can safely enjoy Netflix, Spotify, HBO, and tons of other sites and services by connecting to our secure VPN servers before you log in.Get ExpressVPN
Play online games on a Korean server
South Korea is the mecca of e-sports. From the big names like Overwatch, League of Legends, and StarCraft, to a proliferating array of mobile games, MMOs, and MOBAs, there are plenty of options to choose from.*
Some online games can only be accessed with a Korean IP address—if you’re connecting from outside South Korea, you’ll need a Korean IP address. Simply connect to ExpressVPN’s fast and secure South Korea VPN location and start playing!Get ExpressVPN
Need an IP address in South Korea?
If you need a Korean IP address, ExpressVPN has you covered with high-speed, ultra-secure VPN servers in South Korea. Connect to the South Korea server location to get a South Korean IP address in seconds.Get ExpressVPN
South Korean VPN users can proxy to 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries:Get ExpressVPN
South Korean VPN apps for every platform
Need the best VPN for South Korea on all your devices?
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for desktop and mobile on every platform.
ExpressVPN works on all your devices
Plus, get VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Don’t see your device? ExpressVPN also has manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.