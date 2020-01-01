  1. ExpressVPN Home
South Africa VPN proxy service

ExpressVPN’s guide to VPN for South Africa

Get an IP address in South Africa in under five minutes.

Unblocks TV and movies from anywhere
Fast connection, unlimited bandwidth
Stops ISPs from logging your data

Learn how you can use ExpressVPN to stay anonymous inside and outside South Africa.

Your VPN for South Africa

Moving to South Africa soon?

With ExpressVPN, you can access content as if you were in the U.S., the UK, Australia, Germany, or any of 94 countries all over the globe.

  • Watch American movies
  • Watch British TV
  • Stream sport from Australia
  • And much, much more

Watch videos from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Access Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and more. All with blazing-fast speed, unlimited bandwidth, and best-in-class privacy and security.

South African VPN users can proxy their connection to 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries around the world

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

How to watch South African sport online with a VPN

Fans of South African sports like cricket, football, and rugby can use a VPN to stream live matches around the world. All you need is a computer, a tablet, or a smartphone and a fast, reliable VPN.

Stream live events like the ICC Cricket Twenty20 and the World Cup. You can even use a VPN to stream South African football matches on SuperSports privately and securely.

Visit the ExpressVPN Stream Sports Guide to learn more about catching your favorite sports online with a VPN.

Watch South African football matches online with a VPN

South African VPN apps for every device

Need the best VPN for South Africa on all your devices? ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for desktop and mobile on every platform.

ExpressVPN works on all your devices

iOS VPN for iOS Android VPN for Android Windows VPN for Windows Mac VPN for Mac Linux VPN for Linux Router VPN for Routers

VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension Firefox extension

Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Digital privacy in South Africa

Digital privacy issues in South Africa

With widespread internet access and a long tradition of free expression, South Africa is a relative oasis of internet freedom on the African continent. You can use ExpressVPN to get a South African IP address from anywhere in the world.

Occasionally, however, legislation does come up that threatens the digital rights of South Africans:

The Protection of State Information Bill

Also called the Secrecy Bill, the Protection of State Information Bill is an attempt to regulate the spread of state information that as a consequence pits the interests of the government against the people’s right to free expression. Although President Zuma refused to sign the bill in 2013 and sent it back to the National Assembly, critics say the bill still has the potential to limit journalists’ access to information and discourage whistle-blowers from exposing corruption.

Worried about your online security in South Africa?

Use a VPN to hide your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties.

Note: ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands and subject to BVI law.

Support internet freedom

ExpressVPN is a proud financial supporter of non-profits like:

The Electronic Frontier Foundation The Internet Defense League Fight for the Future Access

How VPN works

A VPN is a secure tunnel between you and the rest of the internet

The Best VPN for South Africa

By using a VPN to connect to anywhere in the world from South Africa, you can...

  • Enjoy fast, throttle-free streaming
  • Browse the internet securely
  • Protect your digital privacy
  • Access censored sites on all your devices

Need a risk-free South Africa VPN?

30-day money-back guarantee

Try ExpressVPN risk-free. You’re 100% covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Live Chat