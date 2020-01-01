South Africa VPN proxy service
ExpressVPN’s guide to VPN for South Africa
Get an IP address in South Africa in under five minutes.
Moving to South Africa soon?
With ExpressVPN, you can access content as if you were in the U.S., the UK, Australia, Germany, or any of 94 countries all over the globe.
Access Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Spotify, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and more. All with blazing-fast speed, unlimited bandwidth, and best-in-class privacy and security.
South African VPN users can proxy their connection to 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries around the world
How to watch South African sport online with a VPN
Fans of South African sports like cricket, football, and rugby can use a VPN to stream live matches around the world. All you need is a computer, a tablet, or a smartphone and a fast, reliable VPN.
Stream live events like the ICC Cricket Twenty20 and the World Cup. You can even use a VPN to stream South African football matches on SuperSports privately and securely.
Visit the ExpressVPN Stream Sports Guide to learn more about catching your favorite sports online with a VPN.
South African VPN apps for every device
Need the best VPN for South Africa on all your devices?
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for desktop and mobile on every platform.
Digital privacy in South Africa
With widespread internet access and a long tradition of free expression, South Africa is a relative oasis of internet freedom on the African continent. You can use ExpressVPN to get a South African IP address from anywhere in the world.
Occasionally, however, legislation does come up that threatens the digital rights of South Africans:
The Protection of State Information Bill
Also called the Secrecy Bill, the Protection of State Information Bill is an attempt to regulate the spread of state information that as a consequence pits the interests of the government against the people’s right to free expression. Although President Zuma refused to sign the bill in 2013 and sent it back to the National Assembly, critics say the bill still has the potential to limit journalists’ access to information and discourage whistle-blowers from exposing corruption.
Worried about your online security in South Africa?
Use a VPN to hide your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties.
The Best VPN for South Africa
By using a VPN to connect to anywhere in the world from South Africa, you can...
