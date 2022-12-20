Download the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV
Stream what you want easily and safely with a Samsung Smart TV VPN.
- Built for blazing-fast, 4K HDR streaming
- Access sites and securely watch video
- Hide your IP address
How to set up ExpressVPN on your Samsung Smart TV
Install a VPN on your router
The best way to use a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV is by installing ExpressVPN on a compatible Wi-Fi router. You’ll be able to enjoy full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on all devices connected to your router. For the easiest setup, get the ExpressVPN Aircove router with built-in VPN protection. (An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.)
Use our MediaStreamer service
You can also use our MediaStreamer service, which is included in your ExpressVPN subscription. To set up MediaStreamer, just follow these steps. Note that MediaStreamer is designed to give you a smoother streaming experience but does not offer the same privacy protection as a VPN.
Casting or mirroring
Alternatively, you can use casting or mirroring to stream content from your devices to Samsung Smart TVs.
Why use a VPN for your Samsung Smart TV
Stream your favorites
Enjoy all your favorite movies, shows, sports, documentaries, and more. You’ll also get unlimited bandwidth!
Mask your IP
Change your IP address and mask your location online. Protect against websites, apps, and services that want to track you.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Why ExpressVPN is better than free VPN services
Above all else, ExpressVPN is a privacy company. We take your privacy seriously.
While there are many free VPNs and free proxies out there, it’s worth noting that these providers offer their services at no charge albeit with limited features and a host of caveats—chief among them being the potential collection and sale of your data.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for:
A network of high-performance server clusters all over the world
A staff of trained support center agents available 24/7 via live chat
A team of skilled developers and designers that create, maintain, and constantly optimize the ExpressVPN apps and network
FAQ: Samsung Smart TV VPN
Is there a free VPN for Samsung smart TV?
While there are free VPNs available, none of them compare to ExpressVPN when it comes to privacy, security, performance, and customer support. If you’re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, sign up for ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
How do I set up a private VPN on my Samsung TV?
You cannot download a VPN to a Samsung TV. But you can enjoy the privacy and security of ExpressVPN on your Samsung Smart TV by installing ExpressVPN on your router, if it’s compatible. Find out more.
You can also consider purchasing an Aircove router, which has VPN functionality built-in.
Can I put a VPN on my Samsung Smart TV?
Samsung Smart TVs don’t allow for the installation of a VPN app. You can enjoy the benefits of a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV by installing ExpressVPN on your router. You can also use a VPN while streaming on other devices—such as your phone, tablet, or computer—and cast the screen to your Samsung Smart TV.
How do I use a VPN for my Samsung Smart TV?
The best way to use a VPN for your Samsung Smart TV is to install a VPN on your router (or consider using our Aircove router with VPN functionality built-in). Alternatively, you can use our MediaStreamer service for a smooth streaming experience, or cast or mirror from your device to your Samsung Smart TV while using a VPN.
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
