Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Download the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV

Stream what you want easily and safely with a Samsung Smart TV VPN.

  • Built for blazing-fast, 4K HDR streaming
  • Access sites and securely watch video
  • Hide your IP address
  • Built for blazing-fast, 4K HDR streaming
  • Access sites and securely watch video from anywhere
  • Hide your IP address
Get ExpressVPN

30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The best VPN for Samsung Smart TV.
Get a VPN on Samsung Smart TV.

How to set up ExpressVPN on your Samsung Smart TV

Install a VPN on your router

The best way to use a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV is by installing ExpressVPN on a compatible Wi-Fi router. You’ll be able to enjoy full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on all devices connected to your router. For the easiest setup, get the ExpressVPN Aircove router with built-in VPN protection. (An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.)

Use our MediaStreamer service

You can also use our MediaStreamer service, which is included in your ExpressVPN subscription. To set up MediaStreamer, just follow these steps. Note that MediaStreamer is designed to give you a smoother streaming experience but does not offer the same privacy protection as a VPN.

Casting or mirroring

Alternatively, you can use casting or mirroring to stream content from your devices to Samsung Smart TVs.

Why use a VPN for your Samsung Smart TV

Play button on desktop.

Stream your favorites

Enjoy all your favorite movies, shows, sports, documentaries, and more. You’ll also get unlimited bandwidth!

Private browser window.

Mask your IP

Change your IP address and mask your location online. Protect against websites, apps, and services that want to track you.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

A magnifying glass takes a closer look at what's happening on the computer.

Why ExpressVPN is better than free VPN services

Above all else, ExpressVPN is a privacy company. We take your privacy seriously.

While there are many free VPNs and free proxies out there, it’s worth noting that these providers offer their services at no charge albeit with limited features and a host of caveats—chief among them being the potential collection and sale of your data.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for:

  • A network of high-performance server clusters all over the world

  • A staff of trained support center agents available 24/7 via live chat

  • A team of skilled developers and designers that create, maintain, and constantly optimize the ExpressVPN apps and network

FAQ: Samsung Smart TV VPN

Is there a free VPN for Samsung smart TV?
How do I set up a private VPN on my Samsung TV?
Can I put a VPN on my Samsung Smart TV?
How do I use a VPN for my Samsung Smart TV?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try ExpressVPN for Samsung Smart TVs today

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Samsung Smart TV today with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language