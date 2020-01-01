  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Server
  3. Malaysia VPN

Malaysia VPN proxy service

Fast, risk-free Malaysian VPN

Change your IP address and browse securely with ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN

VPN that works on desktops VPN that works on MacBooks VPN that works on smartphones VPN that works on tablets

How a VPN works

A virtual private network (VPN) service adds an additional layer of privacy and security by encrypting your communications when you’re online, whether you’re browsing websites for personal or professional purposes. It also enables you to connect to the internet with a different IP address, so you can mask your true location. With ExpressVPN, you can take advantage of this privacy whether you are home in Malaysia or traveling abroad.

Access your favorite Malaysia content Malaysia VPN server

Ensure your internet privacy

Connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots easily and safely when you subscribe to ExpressVPN. Our VPN service in Malaysia conceals your IP address and encrypts data while you’re online to protect it from third-party snoops. ExpressVPN never monitors your browsing activity when you are online in Malaysia or traveling across the globe. We deliver a safe online experience for people on the go.

Hide location
Hide IP
Data encryption
Anonymity

Why people choose ExpressVPN

Secure and fast VPN in the Malaysia

 Works on all devices

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers.

 Fast, unlimited, and secure

Unlimited bandwidth and server switches!

 Support, day and night

Round-the-clock support by live chat.

How to get a VPN for Malaysia

Purchase an ExpressVPN subscription.

Download and install apps on your devices.

Connect to our one of our servers from within the app.

ExpressVPN for other countries

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations

Ready to give us a go?

You’re completely covered by our
30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Live Chat