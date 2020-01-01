Turkey VPN proxy service
Access banned websites in Turkey
ExpressVPN creates a secure tunnel between your computer and the internet. It also hides your true IP address by proxying, which allows you to visit blocked websites and enjoy full and unrestricted internet access whether you’re in Istanbul, Ankara, or anywhere else in the world.
ExpressVPN also protects you from snooping thanks to best-in-class VPN encryption and signing. Wi-Fi hackers, spies, your ISP, and any other third parties won't be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.
Get live, uncensored news in Turkey
Using a VPN in Turkey is a great way to unblock censored news, catch sports matches, or stream local Turkish TV, all with best-in-class VPN protection from ISP monitoring and logging. You can also use a VPN to enjoy streaming services like Netflix whether you’re at home or on the go.
Need an IP address in Turkey?
If you need a Turkish IP address, ExpressVPN has you covered with high-speed, ultra-secure VPN servers in Turkey. Connect to the Turkey VPN server location to get a Turkish IP address in seconds.
