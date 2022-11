State of Origin is a bit like the NRL’s version of an all-star game, except players from different teams come together to represent their home states, namely the NRL strongholds of New South Wales and Queensland, in a riveting best-of-three series.

State of Origin 2022 took place in three states this year, heading West to the neutral ground of Perth for just the second time. NSW has won three of the last five clashes, though QLD dominated by taking 11 out of 12 contests between 2006–2017. The QLD Maroons won the 2022 State of Origin.