After dominating throughout the season, it was no surprise that the Panthers also dominated the 2022 NRL Grand Final, taking out the premiership with ease for the second year in a row. The Eels put up a good fight but were no match for the Panthers, who played exceptionally well, even by their own high standards. In a post-match interview, Captain Nathan Cleary said, „I thought that first half was probably the best 40 minutes we’ve put together almost over that three-year period…It was very nice to play the way we wanted to on the biggest stage.“

Final score: Panthers (28) – Eels (12)

If you’re an NRL fan living or travelling overseas, don’t worry; it’s easy to watch NRL live from anywhere. Read on to find out how to get your NRL live streams (and other sports) in buffer-free HD!

How to watch NRL online for free on 9Now

Price: Free

One of the best ways to watch the 2022 NRL Grand Final is with 9Now, a live streaming and on-demand destination for all of Australia’s Channel Nine content. Channel Nine is the NRL’s official free-to-air broadcaster, and 9Now is live streaming the entire NRL season. 9Now is free to watch—all you need to do is create a Nine account (you will need to provide an Australian postcode, e.g. 2010 or 4218, to do this).

Here’s how to securely stream NRL in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a VPN location in Australia. Check the 9Now schedule and find the game you want to watch. Log in to your Nine account and enjoy!

Other ways to watch NRL rugby live streams

Sky Sports (UK)

Price: 25 GBP/month with a 6-month contract

If you’re in the UK you can stream Rugby League (and plenty of other sports) with Sky Sports. You can watch every game live or on-demand, including the Grand Final.

Watch NRL (Outside ANZ and Pacific Islands)

Price: A weekly subscription is 20 AUD/week, a monthly subscription is 39 AUD/month, and a 12-month subscription is 199 AUD/year.

If you want to watch NRL live streams in your country, the Watch NRL app offers live streams and on-demand replays of NRL games to viewers all around the world, including a live stream of the Grand Final. You can purchase the subscription service from anywhere, but content can only be viewed outside Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. Download the app from either the App Store or Google Play.

Kayo Sports

Price: New customers can get a 14-day free trial. After that, the Basic plan is 25 AUD/month, and the Premium plan is 35 AUD/month.

Kayo Sports is an Australian sports streaming service and will live stream every game of the 2022 NRL season up to the Grand Final, which will be available on demand.

Foxtel

Price: New customers can get a 10-day free trial with Foxtel Now. After that, sports bundles start at 54 AUD/month. Foxtel iQ4 packages start at 59 AUD/month on a 12-month package.

If you’re in Australia you can sign up for a subscription with Foxtel Now or Foxtel iQ4 and stream the dedicated Fox League channel—you’ll need to get the base pack and add the Sport pack to your subscription.

Watch NRL highlights on YouTube

Check out the official NRL YouTube channel for game highlights, recaps, and interviews with NRL players and coaches.

What is the best app to watch NRL live?

Download the 9Now app to stream NRL live and on demand on your phone or tablet. It’s available on the Australian App Store and Google Play. You can also download the NRL Official app to get access to live scores, player stats, replays, and more. There are no live streams, but the app is free and available on the App Store and Google Play.

2022 NRL Grand Final

Grand Final Network Time (AEST) Winner Saturday 2 October Panthers vs. Eels Nine 6:30 p.m. Panthers (28-12)