If you like scoring goals, leading a pack of warriors, or simply enjoy beating your friends in fighting games, Esports offer plenty of opportunities for video game fans to get their fix. Decades after gamers fought for high scores on arcade machines, worldwide tournaments now pit the best eSports players against one another for glory, handsome financial rewards—and, occasionally, a spot in the record books.

Watch Olympic Esports Week 2023

The inaugural Olympic Esports Week kicks off in Singapore from June 22-25, 2023, featuring competitions across nine different disciplines. Get all the details on what to expect and how to stream Olympic Esports Week at our dedicated page!

Watch Olympic Esports

How to watch Esports online with a VPN

Twitch

Price: Free

Twitch.tv is among the most popular live streaming platforms. Not only is Twitch free, but you don’t even need to register to watch live Esports streams!

YouTube

Price: Free

YouTube is home to Esports live streams, videos, and channels dedicated to the action. Just connect to a server location where YouTube is available to securely stream Esports in blazing-fast HD!

Discord

Price: Free

Discord is another popular free app that allows for Esports live streaming. Discord is also immensely popular because of its “servers,” which serve as communities for fans to support their favorite streamers and players.

Caffeine

Price: Free

Caffeine.tv allows for your favorite live streamers to showcase their Esports skills. If you’re unable to watch on a computer, Caffeine has mobile apps available on Android and iOS!

Steam TV

Price: Free

Steam is a video game service offering everything from best-selling Triple-A products (such as Grand Theft Auto or The Last of Us) to indie games. Additionally, Steam.tv is another live-streaming platform for gamers to show off their skills—or lack of it! Tune into your favorite streamers on Steam.TV while you enjoy gaming on your Steam Deck.

Can I watch Esports on TV?

TBS

Price: Varies

Esports fans can catch ELeague (or EL) on TBS. Gamers compete at the the network’s Turner Studios facility in Atlanta and have faced off in everything from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Street Fighter. TBS is available on Sling TV (35 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (70 SD/month and up, 5-day free trial), Hulu (65 USD/month), and YouTube TV (73 USD/month, 21-day free trial).

7Plus

Price: FREE

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of Esports events for free on its streaming platform 7plus.

To watch Esports for free online on 7plus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia Sign up at 7 plus . You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel !

Esports events calendar 2023

Date Game/Event Location May 8-21 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Accor Arena, Paris May 25-28 Call of Duty Toronto, Canada June 2-4 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dallas, Texas June 8-11 Apex Legends London, U.K. June 22-25 Olympic Esports Week Singapore August 4-13 Rocket League Dusseldorf, Germany August 4-6 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Cologne, Germany October 16-22 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive TBD

What are Esports?

Esports, literally defined as electronic sports, refers to organized professional video game competitions. Gamers face off in everything from sports games (such as Madden or FIFA) and first-person shooters (Call of Duty) to fighters (Super Smash Bros.) and team-based strategy games (League of Legends). According to Statista, the global Esports market was valued at just over 1.38 billion USD in 2022.

What are the popular games in Esports?

Determining the most popular Esports games is a subjective question, especially given the different genres. However, Esports Charts used the simple metric of hours watched to determine the five most popular Esports games from 2022. League of Legends led the way with 617.77 million hours watched, easily beating No. 2 Counter-Strike: Global Offense (448.41 million hours) and No. 3 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (331.47 million hours).

Other popular Esports games include Dota 2, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros., and World of Warcraft. And yes, 90’s kids, Pokémon is considered an eSports game! The Pokémon World Championships have been held yearly since 2004, outside of pandemic-forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Interestingly, the inaugural Olympic Esports Series 2023 did not include any of those games. Instead, the IOC opted for nine virtual sports: archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport/racing, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis.

FAQ: About Esports Can you watch Esports in person? Yes, you can certainly watch Esports events in person! The largest Esports arena in the world is currently the Three Gorges Harbor Esports Stadium, a China-based venue that holds 6,000 people. However, the Toronto Esports Arena, which is set to open in 2025, is expected to have a capacity of 7,000 seats. What apps can you watch Esports on? You can watch Esports on a wide variety of apps, including Twitch, YouTube, and Discord! Which platform is the most popular for Esports streaming? Twitch remains the most popular live-streaming video game platform. According to Statista, a staggering 5.71 billion hours were watched on Twitch in the third quarter of 2022. Is Esports free to watch? Yes, Esports remain free to watch! However, some services offer perks for users who donate money to the streamer or become paid subscribers/superfans, depending on the platform. Are Esports games on Xbox? Yes, Esports games are on Xbox! Popular Esports games on Xbox include Fortnite, Call of Duty, Halo, and FIFA. Where can I get esports news? Popular Esports websites include Dot Esports, Dexerto, and Upcomer. Although more mainstream video game websites such as IGN and GameSpot have dabbled in Esports coverage in the past, they usually focus on the games themselves rather than the players.

-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable

-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device

-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously

-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!) For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions. I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons: -The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location

-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP

-Slow internet connection speed at your location

-Your device type and processing power Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot: -Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

-Connect to a different VPN server location

-Change your VPN protocol If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds. I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service! No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries. If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu. For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat. What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN? ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.