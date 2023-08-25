Watch Korean TV shows online How to watch Korean TV online with a VPN
Watching Korean TV online with a VPN app helps to overcome restrictions set by local Wi-Fi networks and defeats ISP throttling based on what you’re watching. Stream K-dramas and live Korean TV on the go as easily as at home! Read on to see how it works.
How to watch Korean TV online
Watching South Korean TV online with ExpressVPN is easy. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN. A VPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Step 2: Download the VPN app
Download the latest app for your device. ExpressVPN has apps for all major devices, including smart TVs like the Samsung Smart TV and streaming devices like Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
Step 3: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries. In this instance, you would select a secure server location in South Korea.
Step 4: Stream Korean content
That’s it! You’re now ready to securely stream all your favorite Korean content in HD from anywhere.
How a VPN works with Korean TV
Streaming services around the world can sometimes restrict access to content based on your IP address, a unique identifier that also shows your approximate location in the world. That means that if you want to watch Korean TV shows online, you will need a South Korean IP address.
ExpressVPN is the fastest, safest, and most reliable way to watch Korean TV online. With an encrypted connection, your internet service provider and other network operators won’t be able to block or slow down certain kinds of online activity—like streaming. Free proxies, on the other hand, are far less reliable than a paid VPN for keeping you connected to your entertainment.
As long as your VPN app is connected to a Korean server, your device will display a Korean IP address. This gives you the security and privacy you expect from a VPN, without interfering with your streaming access.
And the best part? You'll be connected and streaming in under five minutes.
Secure access on any network
If you’re in South Korea and aren’t too worried about your online security, you may be able to log in and watch without a problem, provided your internet provider or your local Wi-Fi operator do not restrict such services.
But if your ISP throttles certain kinds of content, or your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network blocks streaming to preserve bandwidth or reduce distractions, you need a VPN. And if you simply want to enjoy all the privacy and security protections of a premium VPN without it interfering with your streaming, you’ll need a provider with optimized server locations across South Korea, offering fast, smooth, error-free connections with Korean IP addresses. That’s ExpressVPN.
What Korean TV can I watch online?
Whether you want to stream content on from your existing streaming subscriptions or watch new content for free, a VPN can keep you connected to all the latest Korean content.
Will I be able to access my existing services?
ExpressVPN can help you access most of your existing Korean streaming services. Please note that ExpressVPN will not provide you with a subscription for any of these services; you will need an existing account.
With ExpressVPN’s fast connection speeds, you can watch your favorite shows in HD from anywhere; including Korean channels like:
Wavve
Watcha
JTBC
What Korean TV can I watch abroad for free?
Many Korean free-to-air networks offer some combination of on-demand, simulcast, or live streaming content. This includes:
kakaoTV
NAVER NOW
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming Korean TV
Lightning-fast speeds
While other VPNs can slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.
VPN apps for all devices
ExpressVPN is compatible with all major devices, allowing you to watch Korean TV anywhere, including from your laptop in your hotel room or on your phone at the airport. There are solutions for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and even gaming consoles and smart TVs.
With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can download the app on as many devices as you want and connect up to eight devices to the VPN simultaneously with a 6- or 12-month subscription.
Easy to set up, easy to use
Setting up ExpressVPN for streaming is a breeze. From signup to installation to selecting a server location, you’ll be connected in under five minutes. There’s no need to tinker with network configurations or settings. It’s as simple as clicking a button!
If you ever run into any issues, our Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat or email.
Streaming Korean TV with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.
FAQ: Streaming Korean TV
How do I watch Korean TV overseas?
How can I watch Korean TV on my Samsung smart TV?
ExpressVPN has several solutions for watching Korean TV on your Samsung smart TV.
Installing ExpressVPN directly onto your Samsung smart TV.
Using our MediaStreamer service on smart TVs that install our VPN app directly.
Connecting to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with minimal extra setup.
How can I watch Korean TV on my smart TV?
ExpressVPN has several solutions for watching Korean TV on your smart TV.
Installing ExpressVPN directly onto supported smart TV systems including Samsung smart TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.
Using our MediaStreamer service on smart TVs that install our VPN app directly.
Connecting to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with minimal extra setup.
Does YouTube TV have Korean channels?
No, YouTube TV does not currently offer any Korean channels.
Which streaming service has the best Korean TV shows?
Viki is a great on-demand streaming service for those based outside of South Korea that includes a massive library of Korean dramas and movies. It is currently available in most countries around the world.
