Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Korean TV shows online How to watch Korean TV online with a VPN

Watching Korean TV online with a VPN app helps to overcome restrictions set by local Wi-Fi networks and defeats ISP throttling based on what you’re watching. Stream K-dramas and live Korean TV on the go as easily as at home! Read on to see how it works.

Get ExpressVPN

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

Stream South Korean TV channels securely with ExpressVPN. South Korean TV logos.

How to watch Korean TV online

Watching South Korean TV online with ExpressVPN is easy. Here’s how:

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 1: Get ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN. A VPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.

Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2: Download the VPN app

Download the latest app for your device. ExpressVPN has apps for all major devices, including smart TVs like the Samsung Smart TV and streaming devices like Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

Step 3: Choose a VPN server location

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries. In this instance, you would select a secure server location in South Korea.

Stream South Korean TV to your heart’s content.

Step 4: Stream Korean content

That’s it! You’re now ready to securely stream all your favorite Korean content in HD from anywhere.

How a VPN works with Korean TV

Streaming services around the world can sometimes restrict access to content based on your IP address, a unique identifier that also shows your approximate location in the world. That means that if you want to watch Korean TV shows online, you will need a South Korean IP address.

ExpressVPN is the fastest, safest, and most reliable way to watch Korean TV online. With an encrypted connection, your internet service provider and other network operators won’t be able to block or slow down certain kinds of online activity—like streaming. Free proxies, on the other hand, are far less reliable than a paid VPN for keeping you connected to your entertainment.

As long as your VPN app is connected to a Korean server, your device will display a Korean IP address. This gives you the security and privacy you expect from a VPN, without interfering with your streaming access.

And the best part? You'll be connected and streaming in under five minutes.

What is a VPN? image.

Secure access on any network

If you’re in South Korea and aren’t too worried about your online security, you may be able to log in and watch without a problem, provided your internet provider or your local Wi-Fi operator do not restrict such services.

But if your ISP throttles certain kinds of content, or your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network blocks streaming to preserve bandwidth or reduce distractions, you need a VPN. And if you simply want to enjoy all the privacy and security protections of a premium VPN without it interfering with your streaming, you’ll need a provider with optimized server locations across South Korea, offering fast, smooth, error-free connections with Korean IP addresses. That’s ExpressVPN.

What Korean TV can I watch online?

Whether you want to stream content on from your existing streaming subscriptions or watch new content for free, a VPN can keep you connected to all the latest Korean content.

Will I be able to access my existing services?

ExpressVPN can help you access most of your existing Korean streaming services. Please note that ExpressVPN will not provide you with a subscription for any of these services; you will need an existing account.

With ExpressVPN’s fast connection speeds, you can watch your favorite shows in HD from anywhere; including Korean channels like:

Wavve logo.
Wavve

Featuring 100+ channels, overseas dramas, 300,000 VOD broadcasts, and 20,000 movies.

Watcha logo.
Watcha

A premium over-the-top service that offers over 100,000 local and international titles.

JTBC logo.
JTBC

Offering a wide selection of K-dramas, Korean variety shows, and international sports.

What Korean TV can I watch abroad for free?

Many Korean free-to-air networks offer some combination of on-demand, simulcast, or live streaming content. This includes:

kakaoTV logo.
kakaoTV

Original dramas, web series, variety shows, movies, and entertainment programs.

NAVER NOW logo.
NAVER NOW

Live broadcasts of Korean TV channels, music performances, sports, and talk shows.

Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming Korean TV

Speedometer.

Lightning-fast speeds

While other VPNs can slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.

Mobile phones, a tablet, a laptop, and a desktop all running ExpressVPN simultaneously.

VPN apps for all devices

ExpressVPN is compatible with all major devices, allowing you to watch Korean TV anywhere, including from your laptop in your hotel room or on your phone at the airport. There are solutions for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and even gaming consoles and smart TVs.

With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can download the app on as many devices as you want and connect up to eight devices to the VPN simultaneously with a 6- or 12-month subscription.

Easy as 1-2-3 Setup.

Easy to set up, easy to use

Setting up ExpressVPN for streaming is a breeze. From signup to installation to selecting a server location, you’ll be connected in under five minutes. There’s no need to tinker with network configurations or settings. It’s as simple as clicking a button!

If you ever run into any issues, our Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat or email.

Start watching Korean TV with ExpressVPN

Streaming Korean TV with ExpressVPN is a breeze. Follow our tips for a smooth streaming experience with unlimited bandwidth, free from throttling.

Start streaming with ExpressVPN
Get ExpressVPN

The best VPN for multiple devices

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for routers
For smart TV systems
For Amazon Fire TV Stick
VPN for Android
VPN for Windows
VPN for Linux
For game consoles
For Apple TV

FAQ: Streaming Korean TV

How do I watch Korean TV overseas?
How can I watch Korean TV on my Samsung smart TV?
How can I watch Korean TV on my smart TV?
Does YouTube TV have Korean channels?
Which streaming service has the best Korean TV shows?

Why streamers love ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Perfect. Unlike other VPNs that took forever to stream anything, with ExpressVPN I never notice a difference at all. It takes a lot to make me happy but this did it for me.

Susan S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Have been using this service for two years now... it's infallible. Works with every app and streaming service. Uptime is good, no stuttering or delay on streams.

Peggy S.
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

This is the first VPN service that doesn't slow down or buffer my streaming services while I'm at home. I appreciate that and thank you all for doing it right!

Joshua H.

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from South Korea or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Start streaming Korean TV shows now

Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:

If you are not satisfied using ExpressVPN for any reason, you can cancel anytime within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language