Best Latvia VPN service

Fast, risk-free Latvia VPN

Use the internet with privacy and security with ExpressVPN in Latvia. Access your favorite content online with no download limits.

Best Latvia VPN

How to get a Latvia IP address

Step 1

User signing up for ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Green shields with checkmarks on an assortment of devices.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Step 3

Israel VPN server

Connect to our Latvia VPN server location.

Why use a Latvian VPN server

Access censored websites with an unlimited-bandwidth VPN.

Enjoy access to the entire internet

Connect to a VPN server in Latvia or to any of ExpressVPN’s 160 server locations in 94 countries. Enjoy your favorite websites and services. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.

Disguise your IP address.

Protect yourself from snoops

Connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots with peace of mind. ExpressVPN hides your IP address and encrypts your data so third parties cannot read your communications.

Watch content from anywhere: Viewer getting blazing-fast streams atop a globe.

Watch your favorite video content

Connect to ExpressVPN and watch Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more* to stay on top of your favorite sports, movies, and TV shows. ExpressVPN’s network of servers is optimized for speed for a seamless streaming experience.

Encrypt your connection: Computer screen with red ExpressVPN padlock.

Guard your online privacy

ExpressVPN takes your privacy seriously. We keep no activity logs and no connection logs. Our servers are outfitted with TrustedServer technology, which wipes all data with each server reboot.

Latvia VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

ExpressVPN shield logo on Latvian flag on a range of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Frequently asked questions

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Latvia or anywhere else in the world.

Try the best VPN for Latvia internet users

Get the best Latvia VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.
