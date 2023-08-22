Watch Japanese TV with the #1 VPN
Watching Japanese TV online with a VPN app helps to overcome restrictions set by local Wi-Fi networks and defeats ISP throttling based on what you’re watching. Stream Japanese TV on the go as easily as at home! Read on to see how it works.
How to watch Japanese TV online
Watching Japanese TV online is easy with ExpressVPN. Here’s how:
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN. A VPN provides a secure tunnel between your device and the internet that protects your online traffic from prying eyes. Using a VPN when going online also helps you to change your IP address so that your device appears to be in a different country.
Step 2: Download the VPN app
Download the latest app for your device. ExpressVPN has apps for all major devices, including smart TVs like the Samsung Smart TV and streaming devices like Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
Step 3: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to one of thousands of high-speed, secure VPN servers across 94 countries. In this instance, you would select a secure server location in Japan.
Step 4: Stream to your heart's content
That’s it! You’re now ready to securely stream all your favorite Japanese content in HD from anywhere.
How a VPN works with Japanese TV
Streaming services around the world can sometimes restrict access to content based on your IP address, a unique identifier that also shows your approximate location in the world. That means that if you want to watch Japanese TV shows online, you'll need a Japanese IP address.
ExpressVPN is the fastest, safest, and most reliable way to watch Japanese TV online. With an encrypted connection, your internet service provider and other network operators won’t be able to block or slow down certain kinds of online activity—like streaming. Free proxies, on the other hand, are far less reliable than a paid VPN for keeping you connected to your entertainment.
As long as your VPN app is connected to a Japanese server, your device will display a Japanese IP address. This gives you the security and privacy you expect from a VPN, without interfering with your streaming access.
And the best part? You'll be connected and streaming in under five minutes.
Secure access on any network
Online streaming services like Abema, TVer, and U-NEXT are well-known even outside of Japan for their diverse mix of overseas and homegrown content.
Now, if you’re in Japan and aren’t too worried about your online security, you may be able to log in and watch without a problem, provided your internet provider or your local Wi-Fi operator do not restrict such services.
But if your ISP throttles certain kinds of content, or your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network blocks streaming to preserve bandwidth or reduce distractions, you need a VPN. And if you simply want to enjoy all the privacy and security protections of a premium VPN without it interfering with your streaming, you’ll need a provider with optimized server locations across Japan, offering fast, smooth, error-free connections with Japanese IP addresses. That’s ExpressVPN.
What Japanese TV can I watch online?
Will I be able to access my existing services?
ExpressVPN can help you access most of your existing Japanese streaming services like dTV and DAZN Japan. However, streaming with a VPN does not include a subscription for any of these services—you will still need an existing account or can sign up on your own.
With ExpressVPN’s fast connection speeds, you can watch your favorite shows in HD from anywhere.
What Japanese TV can I watch for free?
Many Japanese channels offer some combination of on-demand, simulcast, or live streaming content. Please note that some of these services offer both premium and free content.
Abema offers a diverse range of free and paid content, including live TV channels, dramas, variety shows, anime, movies, and news programs.
TVer Japan offers a wide selection of free and premium content from various Japanese TV channels, including dramas, variety shows, documentaries, and news programs.
U-NEXT offers a diverse selection of free and premium content, including movies, dramas, anime, variety shows, documentaries, and live TV channels through its subscription-based platform.
GYAO offers a diverse range of free and premium content from Japanese TV channels, including dramas, variety shows, movies, anime, documentaries, and music programs.
TV Tokyo offers a variety of programming, including popular anime series, dramas, variety shows, news, and documentaries.
Lemino is a Japanese TV channel that focuses on educational and informative content, offering shows covering a wide range of topics such as science, history, technology, and nature.
FOD (Fuji TV) provides a mix of free and premium content, including dramas, variety shows, documentaries, movies, and live TV channels from Fuji Television network.
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming Japanese TV
Lightning-fast speeds
While other VPNs can slow down your internet connection, ExpressVPN is consistently ranked as one of the fastest VPN services available. This means that you can stream HD video with no buffering. In fact, if you’ve noticed that your internet service provider is slowing down your connection, using a VPN could actually boost your speed.
Choose from ultra-fast servers in Yokohama and Tokyo, as well as an additional Tokyo location called Shibuya. To get the best speeds for streaming, you’ll want to connect to a server location that’s closest to your geographical location.
VPN apps for all devices
ExpressVPN is compatible with all major devices, allowing you to watch Japanese TV anywhere, including from your laptop in your hotel room or on your phone at the airport. There are solutions for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and even gaming consoles and smart TVs.
With an ExpressVPN subscription, you can download the app on as many devices as you want and connect up to eight devices to the VPN simultaneously with a 6- or 12-month subscription.
Easy to set up, easy to use
Setting up ExpressVPN for streaming is a breeze. From signup to installation to selecting a server location, you’ll be connected in under five minutes. There’s no need to tinker with network configurations or settings. It’s as simple as clicking a button!
If you ever run into any issues, our Support Team is available 24/7 via live chat or email.
FAQ: Streaming Japanese TV
How do I watch Japanese TV overseas?
You can watch Japanese TV overseas—in regions like the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, France, and Australia—by opening the ExpressVPN app or browser extension:
Click … in the location bar
Select ALL LOCATIONS > Asia Pacific > Japan
Choose your preferred city in Japan, or simply select Japan and ExpressVPN will pick the best server location for you.
Securely stream all your favorite Japanese content!
How do I watch Japanese TV on Roku?
Several Japanese TV channel apps are available for streaming on Roku including JapanTV, dLibrary, and NHK WORLD-JAPAN.
How can I watch Japanese TV on my smart TV?
ExpressVPN has several solutions for watching Japanese TV on your smart TV.
Installing ExpressVPN directly onto supported smart TV systems including Samsung smart TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.
Using our MediaStreamer service on smart TVs that install our VPN app directly.
Connecting to a VPN-enabled router to achieve full VPN protection with minimal extra setup.
Which streaming service has the best Japanese TV shows?
Viki is a great on-demand streaming service for those based outside of Japan that includes a massive library of Japanese movies and shows. It is currently available in most countries around the world.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Japan or anywhere else in the world.
