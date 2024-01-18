Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Where to watch ‘The GOAT’ online in 2024 Where to watch ‘The GOAT’ online in 2024 

Your favorite reality TV stars battle it out for 200,000 USD and the title of Greatest of All Time. Here’s how to watch the hot new reality competition online and for free!

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘The GOAT’ in another country?

While you can watch The GOAT by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch ‘The GOAT ’ online for free

Watch The GOAT with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Fubo logo

Amazon Freevee

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Amazon Freevee is an excellent free streaming service and is home to The GOAT. Episodes stream weekly and on-demand. Freevee is currently only available in the U.S., UK, Austria, and Germany. If you’re based in these locations and want to watch the show even when you’re traveling, be sure to connect to a server location in these countries to access the show.

Where to watch ‘The GOAT ’ online internationally

max-logo

Prime Video

Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Prime Video is the best choice for streaming The GOAT if you live in a region where Amazon Freevee isn’t available. Episodes stream weekly and on the same day as Freevee, and are available on-demand after. If you’re watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a server location where you’re based for the best streaming experience.


Never miss a minute of the drama with the best reality TV VPN

What is ‘The GOAT’ about?

The hot new reality show pits 14 reality superstars against one another. They’ll move into GOAT Manor (which, sadly, doesn’t look like a goat) and compete in over 20 challenges for the grand prize of 200,000 USD and the title of Greatest Of All Time!

The GOAT image

‘The GOAT’ 2024 release date

Season one of The GOAT premieres on Amazon Freevee on May 9, 2024.


‘The GOAT’ Season 1 contestants

The GOAT 2023 contestants

The reality stars taking part in season one of The GOAT are:

The GOAT is hosted by Daniel Tosh.

Watch Reality TV Shows

‘The GOAT’ FAQ

