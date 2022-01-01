今お申込みいただくと、どのプランでもさらに30日間無料でご利用いただけます。

About ExpressVPN

We build a safer, better digital world.

Who is ExpressVPN?

The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once-unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.

ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential. 

Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.

Fast facts

  • Founded in 2009 by two close friends and technology entrepreneurs, Peter and Dan

  • Used by 3+ million active subscribers in over 180 countries

  • Operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries

  • Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting

  • Team members located in over 20 cities around the world

ExpressVPN's trusted partners

Our history

2009

ExpressVPN was born

2009

Launched 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee

2009

Allowed manual configuration for Windows and Mac

2010

Launched support for Linux and smartphones, including on iOS and Android

2011

Launched 24/7 live chat support

2012

Launched apps for Windows, Mac, and Android to improve user experience

2014

Added speed test tool on Windows and Mac apps

2014

Began to accept Bitcoin payment

2015

ExpressVPN apps available in non-English languages, including in French, German, Spanish, and more

2016

Added Network Lock (kill switch) feature

2016

Launched ExpressVPN app for routers

2016

Launched bug bounty program

2016

Launched The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

2016

Teamed up with OpenMedia to unite against internet oppression

2017

Added split-tunneling feature

2017

Launched ExpressVPN apps for browser extensions

2017

Unveiled a suite of open-source leak-testing tools

2018

Launched “Signals of Trustworthy VPNs” with the Center for Democracy and Technology

2018

Worked with Front Line Defenders to provide complimentary ExpressVPN accounts to their community

2019

Launched TrustedServer, so that all our servers run on RAM only—a system that's been audited by PwC Switzerland

2019

Browser extensions independently audited by Cure53

2019

ExpressVPN comes preinstalled on new HP laptops

2020

Launched the VPN Trust Initiative with i2Coalition

2020

Partnered with Dynabook (formerly Toshiba)

2020

Started beta-testing Lightway, our own modern VPN protocol

2020

New verification system reduces the risk of us inadvertently distributing malware (audited by PwC Switzerland)

2020

Launched the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, to conduct original research

2021

Launched a new look on our apps and website

2021

Received ioXt Alliance certification

2021

Partnered with HMD Global (home of Nokia phones)

2021

Lightway audited by Cure53 and open-sourced

2021

Joined the Kape Technologies family of leading privacy and security brands

2021

First company in the world to deploy wide-scale consumer-side mitigation measures for the global log4j vulnerability

2021

Launched Threat Manager, a DNS-based traffic blocker that protects users from trackers, scammers, and malware sites

2022

Launched parallel connections, a feature that drastically improved the time to connect to VPN

2022

Launched a new bonus bug bounty of 100,000 USD for TrustedServer

2022

Published a new audit by F-secure on our Windows app

2022

Started beta-testing ExpressVPN Keys, a password manager integrated into our apps and at no additional cost to users

2022

Withdrew physical VPN servers from India to protect user privacy

ExpressVPN proudly supports

Our team

Help shape the future of the internet with us! We’re hiring in all departments for a wide range of roles. Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.

If you think you have something to offer, we want to hear from you. Learn more on our careers page.

Life at ExpressVPN