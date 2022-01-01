About ExpressVPN
We build a safer, better digital world.
Who is ExpressVPN?
The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once-unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.
ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential.
Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.
Fast facts
Founded in 2009 by two close friends and technology entrepreneurs, Peter and Dan
Used by 3+ million active subscribers in over 180 countries
Operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries
Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting
Team members located in over 20 cities around the world
Our history
2009
ExpressVPN was born
2009
Allowed manual configuration for Windows and Mac
2015
ExpressVPN apps available in non-English languages, including in French, German, Spanish, and more
2018
Worked with Front Line Defenders to provide complimentary ExpressVPN accounts to their community
2019
Launched TrustedServer, so that all our servers run on RAM only—a system that's been audited by PwC Switzerland
2019
ExpressVPN comes preinstalled on new HP laptops
2020
New verification system reduces the risk of us inadvertently distributing malware (audited by PwC Switzerland)
2021
First company in the world to deploy wide-scale consumer-side mitigation measures for the global log4j vulnerability
2021
Launched Threat Manager, a DNS-based traffic blocker that protects users from trackers, scammers, and malware sites
2022
Started beta-testing ExpressVPN Keys, a password manager integrated into our apps and at no additional cost to users
Our team
Help shape the future of the internet with us! We’re hiring in all departments for a wide range of roles. Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.
Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.