{"headingText":"Elenco completo di posizioni server VPN","lastUpdatedText":"Ultimo aggiornamento: 3 minuti fa","inputText":"Cerca per paese o città","statusAvailableText":"Disponibile","statusLimitedText":"Disponibilità limitata","statusUnavailableText":"Temporaneamente non disponibile","statusNotSupportedText":"Non supportato","tableHeadLocationText":"Posizione server","americasHeadingText":"America","americasText":"","europeHeadingText":"Europa","europeText":"Connettiti a un \u003ca href=\"https://www.expressvpn.com/vpn-server/europe-vpn\">server VPN\u003c/a> in Europa","asiaHeadingText":"Asia-Pacifico","asiaText":"Connettiti a un \u003ca href=\"https://www.expressvpn.com/vpn-server/asia-vpn\">server VPN\u003c/a> in Asia","africaHeadingText":"Medio Oriente e Africa","africaText":"","locations":{"Americas":[{"country":"Argentina","country_code":"AR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":88,"name":"Argentina","country_code":"AR","country":"Argentina","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Bahamas","country_code":"BS","clusters":[{"cluster_id":115,"name":"Bahamas","country_code":"BS","country":"Bahamas","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Bermuda","country_code":"BM","clusters":[{"cluster_id":243,"name":"Bermuda","country_code":"BM","country":"Bermuda","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Bolivia","country_code":"BO","clusters":[{"cluster_id":232,"name":"Bolivia","country_code":"BO","country":"Bolivia","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Brazil","country_code":"BR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":91,"name":"Brazil","country_code":"BR","country":"Brazil","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":163,"name":"Brazil - 2","country_code":"BR","country":"Brazil","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Canada","country_code":"CA","clusters":[{"cluster_id":45,"name":"Canada - Montreal","country_code":"CA","country":"Canada","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":79,"name":"Canada - Toronto","country_code":"CA","country":"Canada","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":169,"name":"Canada - Toronto - 2","country_code":"CA","country":"Canada","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":181,"name":"Canada - Vancouver","country_code":"CA","country":"Canada","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Cayman Islands","country_code":"KY","clusters":[{"cluster_id":245,"name":"Cayman Islands","country_code":"KY","country":"Cayman Islands","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Chile","country_code":"CL","clusters":[{"cluster_id":125,"name":"Chile","country_code":"CL","country":"Chile","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Colombia","country_code":"CO","clusters":[{"cluster_id":131,"name":"Colombia","country_code":"CO","country":"Colombia","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Costa Rica","country_code":"CR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":100,"name":"Costa Rica","country_code":"CR","country":"Costa Rica","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Cuba","country_code":"CU","clusters":[{"cluster_id":246,"name":"Cuba","country_code":"CU","country":"Cuba","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Dominican Republic","country_code":"DO","clusters":[{"cluster_id":240,"name":"Dominican Republic","country_code":"DO","country":"Dominican Republic","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Ecuador","country_code":"EC","clusters":[{"cluster_id":144,"name":"Ecuador","country_code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Guatemala","country_code":"GT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":141,"name":"Guatemala","country_code":"GT","country":"Guatemala","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Honduras","country_code":"HN","clusters":[{"cluster_id":247,"name":"Honduras","country_code":"HN","country":"Honduras","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Jamaica","country_code":"JM","clusters":[{"cluster_id":241,"name":"Jamaica","country_code":"JM","country":"Jamaica","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Mexico","country_code":"MX","clusters":[{"cluster_id":132,"name":"Mexico","country_code":"MX","country":"Mexico","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Panama","country_code":"PA","clusters":[{"cluster_id":20,"name":"Panama","country_code":"PA","country":"Panama","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Peru","country_code":"PE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":142,"name":"Peru","country_code":"PE","country":"Peru","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Puerto Rico","country_code":"PR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":242,"name":"Puerto Rico","country_code":"PR","country":"Puerto Rico","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Trinidad and Tobago","country_code":"TT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":244,"name":"Trinidad and Tobago","country_code":"TT","country":"Trinidad and Tobago","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"United States","country_code":"US","clusters":[{"cluster_id":95,"name":"USA - Albuquerque","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":19,"name":"USA - Atlanta","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":9,"name":"USA - Chicago","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":18,"name":"USA - Dallas","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":172,"name":"USA - Denver","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":165,"name":"USA - Houston","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":161,"name":"USA - Lincoln Park","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":6,"name":"USA - Los Angeles - 1","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":70,"name":"USA - Los Angeles - 2","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":74,"name":"USA - Los Angeles - 3","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":71,"name":"USA - Los Angeles - 5","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":84,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":54,"name":"USA - Miami","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":202,"name":"USA - Miami - 2","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":26,"name":"USA - New Jersey - 1","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":155,"name":"USA - New Jersey - 2","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":168,"name":"USA - New Jersey - 3","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":75,"name":"USA - New York","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":94,"name":"USA - Phoenix","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":204,"name":"USA - Salt Lake City","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":1,"name":"USA - San Francisco","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":207,"name":"USA - Santa Monica","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":2,"name":"USA - Seattle","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":166,"name":"USA - Tampa - 1","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":25,"name":"USA - Washington DC","country_code":"US","country":"United States","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Uruguay","country_code":"UY","clusters":[{"cluster_id":140,"name":"Uruguay","country_code":"UY","country":"Uruguay","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Venezuela","country_code":"VE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":143,"name":"Venezuela","country_code":"VE","country":"Venezuela","continent":"Americas","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]}],"Europe":[{"country":"Albania","country_code":"AL","clusters":[{"cluster_id":126,"name":"Albania","country_code":"AL","country":"Albania","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Andorra","country_code":"AD","clusters":[{"cluster_id":184,"name":"Andorra","country_code":"AD","country":"Andorra","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Armenia","country_code":"AM","clusters":[{"cluster_id":185,"name":"Armenia","country_code":"AM","country":"Armenia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Austria","country_code":"AT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":21,"name":"Austria","country_code":"AT","country":"Austria","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Belarus","country_code":"BY","clusters":[{"cluster_id":186,"name":"Belarus","country_code":"BY","country":"Belarus","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Belgium","country_code":"BE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":85,"name":"Belgium","country_code":"BE","country":"Belgium","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Bosnia and Herzegovina","country_code":"BA","clusters":[{"cluster_id":147,"name":"Bosnia and Herzegovina","country_code":"BA","country":"Bosnia and Herzegovina","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Bulgaria","country_code":"BG","clusters":[{"cluster_id":110,"name":"Bulgaria","country_code":"BG","country":"Bulgaria","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Croatia","country_code":"HR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":118,"name":"Croatia","country_code":"HR","country":"Croatia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Cyprus","country_code":"CY","clusters":[{"cluster_id":124,"name":"Cyprus","country_code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Czech Republic","country_code":"CZ","clusters":[{"cluster_id":56,"name":"Czech Republic","country_code":"CZ","country":"Czech Republic","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Denmark","country_code":"DK","clusters":[{"cluster_id":78,"name":"Denmark","country_code":"DK","country":"Denmark","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Estonia","country_code":"EE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":130,"name":"Estonia","country_code":"EE","country":"Estonia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Finland","country_code":"FI","clusters":[{"cluster_id":34,"name":"Finland","country_code":"FI","country":"Finland","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"France","country_code":"FR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":150,"name":"France - Alsace","country_code":"FR","country":"France","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":153,"name":"France - Marseille","country_code":"FR","country":"France","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":104,"name":"France - Paris - 1","country_code":"FR","country":"France","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":8,"name":"France - Paris - 2","country_code":"FR","country":"France","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":103,"name":"France - Strasbourg","country_code":"FR","country":"France","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Georgia","country_code":"GE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":136,"name":"Georgia","country_code":"GE","country":"Georgia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Germany","country_code":"DE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":7,"name":"Germany - Frankfurt - 1","country_code":"DE","country":"Germany","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":57,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":92,"name":"Germany - Frankfurt - 3","country_code":"DE","country":"Germany","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":210,"name":"Germany - Nuremberg","country_code":"DE","country":"Germany","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Greece","country_code":"GR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":102,"name":"Greece","country_code":"GR","country":"Greece","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Hungary","country_code":"HU","clusters":[{"cluster_id":99,"name":"Hungary","country_code":"HU","country":"Hungary","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Iceland","country_code":"IS","clusters":[{"cluster_id":106,"name":"Iceland","country_code":"IS","country":"Iceland","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Ireland","country_code":"IE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":33,"name":"Ireland","country_code":"IE","country":"Ireland","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Isle of Man","country_code":"IM","clusters":[{"cluster_id":129,"name":"Isle of Man","country_code":"IM","country":"Isle of Man","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Italy","country_code":"IT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":182,"name":"Italy - Cosenza","country_code":"IT","country":"Italy","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":157,"name":"Italy - Milan","country_code":"IT","country":"Italy","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":29,"name":"Italy - Naples","country_code":"IT","country":"Italy","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Jersey","country_code":"JE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":188,"name":"Jersey","country_code":"JE","country":"Jersey","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Latvia","country_code":"LV","clusters":[{"cluster_id":122,"name":"Latvia","country_code":"LV","country":"Latvia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Liechtenstein","country_code":"LI","clusters":[{"cluster_id":119,"name":"Liechtenstein","country_code":"LI","country":"Liechtenstein","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Lithuania","country_code":"LT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":36,"name":"Lithuania","country_code":"LT","country":"Lithuania","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Luxembourg","country_code":"LU","clusters":[{"cluster_id":12,"name":"Luxembourg","country_code":"LU","country":"Luxembourg","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Malta","country_code":"MT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":134,"name":"Malta","country_code":"MT","country":"Malta","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Moldova","country_code":"MD","clusters":[{"cluster_id":120,"name":"Moldova","country_code":"MD","country":"Moldova","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Monaco","country_code":"MC","clusters":[{"cluster_id":187,"name":"Monaco","country_code":"MC","country":"Monaco","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Montenegro","country_code":"ME","clusters":[{"cluster_id":189,"name":"Montenegro","country_code":"ME","country":"Montenegro","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Netherlands","country_code":"NL","clusters":[{"cluster_id":4,"name":"Netherlands - Amsterdam","country_code":"NL","country":"Netherlands","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":16,"name":"Netherlands - Rotterdam","country_code":"NL","country":"Netherlands","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":50,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":212,"name":"Netherlands - The Hague","country_code":"NL","country":"Netherlands","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"North Macedonia","country_code":"MK","clusters":[{"cluster_id":146,"name":"North Macedonia","country_code":"MK","country":"North Macedonia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Norway","country_code":"NO","clusters":[{"cluster_id":96,"name":"Norway","country_code":"NO","country":"Norway","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Poland","country_code":"PL","clusters":[{"cluster_id":32,"name":"Poland","country_code":"PL","country":"Poland","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Portugal","country_code":"PT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":31,"name":"Portugal","country_code":"PT","country":"Portugal","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Romania","country_code":"RO","clusters":[{"cluster_id":86,"name":"Romania","country_code":"RO","country":"Romania","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Serbia","country_code":"RS","clusters":[{"cluster_id":145,"name":"Serbia","country_code":"RS","country":"Serbia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Slovakia","country_code":"SK","clusters":[{"cluster_id":127,"name":"Slovakia","country_code":"SK","country":"Slovakia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Slovenia","country_code":"SI","clusters":[{"cluster_id":121,"name":"Slovenia","country_code":"SI","country":"Slovenia","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Spain","country_code":"ES","clusters":[{"cluster_id":211,"name":"Spain - Barcelona","country_code":"ES","country":"Spain","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":35,"name":"Spain - Barcelona - 2","country_code":"ES","country":"Spain","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":22,"name":"Spain - Madrid","country_code":"ES","country":"Spain","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Sweden","country_code":"SE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":23,"name":"Sweden","country_code":"SE","country":"Sweden","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":57,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":203,"name":"Sweden - 2","country_code":"SE","country":"Sweden","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Switzerland","country_code":"CH","clusters":[{"cluster_id":11,"name":"Switzerland","country_code":"CH","country":"Switzerland","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":75,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":201,"name":"Switzerland - 2","country_code":"CH","country":"Switzerland","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Turkey","country_code":"TR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":89,"name":"Turkey","country_code":"TR","country":"Turkey","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Ukraine","country_code":"UA","clusters":[{"cluster_id":87,"name":"Ukraine","country_code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"United Kingdom","country_code":"GB","clusters":[{"cluster_id":53,"name":"UK - Docklands","country_code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":66,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":178,"name":"UK - East London","country_code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":5,"name":"UK - London","country_code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":15,"name":"UK - Midlands","country_code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":90,"name":"UK - Wembley","country_code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","continent":"Europe","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":91,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]}],"Asia Pacific":[{"country":"Australia","country_code":"AU","clusters":[{"cluster_id":93,"name":"Australia - Adelaide","country_code":"AU","country":"Australia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":208,"name":"Australia - Brisbane","country_code":"AU","country":"Australia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":156,"name":"Australia - Melbourne","country_code":"AU","country":"Australia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":83,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":209,"name":"Australia - Perth","country_code":"AU","country":"Australia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":81,"name":"Australia - Sydney","country_code":"AU","country":"Australia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":162,"name":"Australia - Sydney - 2","country_code":"AU","country":"Australia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":219,"name":"Australia - Woolloomooloo","country_code":"AU","country":"Australia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Bangladesh","country_code":"BD","clusters":[{"cluster_id":192,"name":"Bangladesh","country_code":"BD","country":"Bangladesh","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Bhutan","country_code":"BT","clusters":[{"cluster_id":193,"name":"Bhutan","country_code":"BT","country":"Bhutan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Brunei Darussalam","country_code":"BN","clusters":[{"cluster_id":194,"name":"Brunei","country_code":"BN","country":"Brunei Darussalam","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Cambodia","country_code":"KH","clusters":[{"cluster_id":175,"name":"Cambodia","country_code":"KH","country":"Cambodia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Guam","country_code":"GU","clusters":[{"cluster_id":238,"name":"Guam","country_code":"GU","country":"Guam","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Hong Kong","country_code":"HK","clusters":[{"cluster_id":160,"name":"Hong Kong - 1","country_code":"HK","country":"Hong Kong","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":114,"name":"Hong Kong - 2","country_code":"HK","country":"Hong Kong","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"India","country_code":"IN","clusters":[{"cluster_id":63,"name":"India (via Singapore)","country_code":"IN","country":"India","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":152,"name":"India (via UK)","country_code":"IN","country":"India","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Indonesia","country_code":"ID","clusters":[{"cluster_id":112,"name":"Indonesia","country_code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Japan","country_code":"JP","clusters":[{"cluster_id":80,"name":"Japan - Osaka","country_code":"JP","country":"Japan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":57,"name":"Japan - Shibuya","country_code":"JP","country":"Japan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":224,"name":"Japan - Tokyo","country_code":"JP","country":"Japan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":223,"name":"Japan - Yokohama","country_code":"JP","country":"Japan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Kazakhstan","country_code":"KZ","clusters":[{"cluster_id":133,"name":"Kazakhstan","country_code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Laos","country_code":"LA","clusters":[{"cluster_id":195,"name":"Laos","country_code":"LA","country":"Laos","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Macau","country_code":"MO","clusters":[{"cluster_id":174,"name":"Macau","country_code":"MO","country":"Macau","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Malaysia","country_code":"MY","clusters":[{"cluster_id":111,"name":"Malaysia","country_code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Mongolia","country_code":"MN","clusters":[{"cluster_id":137,"name":"Mongolia","country_code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Myanmar","country_code":"MM","clusters":[{"cluster_id":196,"name":"Myanmar","country_code":"MM","country":"Myanmar","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Nepal","country_code":"NP","clusters":[{"cluster_id":197,"name":"Nepal","country_code":"NP","country":"Nepal","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"New Zealand","country_code":"NZ","clusters":[{"cluster_id":113,"name":"New Zealand","country_code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Pakistan","country_code":"PK","clusters":[{"cluster_id":198,"name":"Pakistan","country_code":"PK","country":"Pakistan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Philippines","country_code":"PH","clusters":[{"cluster_id":164,"name":"Philippines","country_code":"PH","country":"Philippines","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Singapore","country_code":"SG","clusters":[{"cluster_id":107,"name":"Singapore - CBD","country_code":"SG","country":"Singapore","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":154,"name":"Singapore - Jurong","country_code":"SG","country":"Singapore","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":66,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}},{"cluster_id":37,"name":"Singapore - Marina Bay","country_code":"SG","country":"Singapore","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":72,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"South Korea","country_code":"KR","clusters":[{"cluster_id":58,"name":"South Korea - 2","country_code":"KR","country":"South Korea","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Sri Lanka","country_code":"LK","clusters":[{"cluster_id":199,"name":"Sri Lanka","country_code":"LK","country":"Sri Lanka","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Taiwan","country_code":"TW","clusters":[{"cluster_id":108,"name":"Taiwan - 3","country_code":"TW","country":"Taiwan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Thailand","country_code":"TH","clusters":[{"cluster_id":101,"name":"Thailand","country_code":"TH","country":"Thailand","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Uzbekistan","country_code":"UZ","clusters":[{"cluster_id":128,"name":"Uzbekistan","country_code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Vietnam","country_code":"VN","clusters":[{"cluster_id":117,"name":"Vietnam","country_code":"VN","country":"Vietnam","continent":"Asia Pacific","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]}],"Middle East and Africa":[{"country":"Algeria","country_code":"DZ","clusters":[{"cluster_id":139,"name":"Algeria","country_code":"DZ","country":"Algeria","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Egypt","country_code":"EG","clusters":[{"cluster_id":84,"name":"Egypt","country_code":"EG","country":"Egypt","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Ghana","country_code":"GH","clusters":[{"cluster_id":239,"name":"Ghana","country_code":"GH","country":"Ghana","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Israel","country_code":"IL","clusters":[{"cluster_id":105,"name":"Israel","country_code":"IL","country":"Israel","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Kenya","country_code":"KE","clusters":[{"cluster_id":176,"name":"Kenya","country_code":"KE","country":"Kenya","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Lebanon","country_code":"LB","clusters":[{"cluster_id":248,"name":"Lebanon","country_code":"LB","country":"Lebanon","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"Morocco","country_code":"MA","clusters":[{"cluster_id":249,"name":"Morocco","country_code":"MA","country":"Morocco","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]},{"country":"South Africa","country_code":"ZA","clusters":[{"cluster_id":109,"name":"South Africa","country_code":"ZA","country":"South Africa","continent":"Middle East and Africa","protocol_status":{"helium-udp":100,"helium-tcp":100,"openvpn-udp":100,"openvpn-tcp":100,"l2tp/ipsec":-1,"cisco-ipsec":100,"ikev2":100,"pptp":-1}}]}]}}