Santa Catalina Arch

Download the best VPN for Guatemala

The best VPN for Guatemala in 2022

Unblock the internet inside and outside Guatemala with a high-speed, ultra-secure VPN service. Enjoy a fast, free internet without restrictions.

Best Guatemala VPN

How to get a Guatemalan IP Address

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN location in Guatemala.

Why use a Guatemala VPN Server

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream Guatemalan TV

ExpressVPN offers a robust network of high-speed, constantly optimized servers so you can securely watch Guatevisión TV, Canal Antigua, Directv, and more*. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no data limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Hide your IP address

Our business depends on staying out of yours. No one should know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we collect no activity logs and no connection logs. What’s more, our claims are independently verified by neutral third parties.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Enjoy the entire internet

Connect to a VPN server in Guatemala, Europe, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 94 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay safe online

How does ExpressVPN protect you from third-party snoops, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi? We form a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your true IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Go online with peace of mind.

Download a Guatemala VPN for all your devices

Get the best Guatemala VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Guatemala VPN extension for Chrome.

Guatemala VPN protecting a variety of devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get a Guatemala VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS!

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Guatemala

Paid Guatemala VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

Dedicated Guatemala VPN servers

Yes

No

VPN server locations

94 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

5

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Guatemala VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in Guatemala?
Should I use a free VPN service in Guatemala?
How to get a Guatemala IP address?
Should I get a VPN if I live in Guatemala?
Is there a VPN browser extension?

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Guatemala or anywhere else in the world.

Get a Guatemala IP address risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Guatemala today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

