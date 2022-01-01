Download the best VPN for Guatemala
The best VPN for Guatemala in 2022
Unblock the internet inside and outside Guatemala with a high-speed, ultra-secure VPN service. Enjoy a fast, free internet without restrictions.
RISK-FREE 30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Best Guatemala VPN
How to get a Guatemalan IP Address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Guatemala.
Why use a Guatemala VPN Server
Stream Guatemalan TV
ExpressVPN offers a robust network of high-speed, constantly optimized servers so you can securely watch Guatevisión TV, Canal Antigua, Directv, and more*. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no data limits.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Hide your IP address
Our business depends on staying out of yours. No one should know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we collect no activity logs and no connection logs. What’s more, our claims are independently verified by neutral third parties.
Enjoy the entire internet
Connect to a VPN server in Guatemala, Europe, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 94 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.
Stay safe online
How does ExpressVPN protect you from third-party snoops, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi? We form a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your true IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Go online with peace of mind.
Download a Guatemala VPN for all your devices
Get the best Guatemala VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Guatemala VPN extension for Chrome.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get a Guatemala VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS!
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Guatemala
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
Dedicated Guatemala VPN servers
Yes
No
VPN server locations
94 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Server technology
TrustedServer
PC-based
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
5
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
Guatemala VPN FAQ
Are VPNs legal in Guatemala?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Guatemala.
Should I use a free VPN service in Guatemala?
No free VPN can match the speed, reliability, and worldwide reach of ExpressVPN. If your aim is to stay safe online, you can test-drive ExpressVPN for 30 days, risk-free. If you’re not completely satisfied, just contact Support and get a full refund.
How to get a Guatemala IP address?
Getting a Guatemala IP address is easy:
Download the app for your iOS, PC, Mac, or Android device
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to the Guatemala location
Should I get a VPN if I live in Guatemala?
Yes. Guatemala has a history of online surveillance and limited freedom of speech. Using a VPN will help protect your privacy and anonymity on the internet.
Is there a VPN browser extension?
Yes. You can connect to a Guatemala VPN using the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Guatemala or anywhere else in the world.
Get a Guatemala IP address risk-free
Try ExpressVPN for Guatemala today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.