Why use a Brunei VPN server
Stream Brunei TV
ExpressVPN offers a robust network of high-speed, constantly optimized servers so you can securely watch RTB Aneka, RTB News, AXN, and more*. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no data limits.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers' Terms of Service for details.
Hide your IP address
Our business depends on staying out of yours. No one should know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we collect no activity logs and no connection logs. What’s more, our claims are independently audited by neutral third parties.
Enjoy the entire internet
Connect to a VPN server in Brunei, the UK, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 105 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.
Stay safe online
How does ExpressVPN protect you from third-party snoops, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi? We form a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your true IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Go online with peace of mind.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Brunei IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you're looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Internet restrictions in Brunei
The government has been known to engage in occasional internet censorship for political or moral reasons. Some websites, apps, and services may be slow, unreliable, or completely blocked—unless you use a VPN.
A VPN helps you access the free and open internet no matter where you are. ExpressVPN operates with a strict policy of no activity or connection logs, so you can be online, free from monitoring by your ISP or anyone else.
FAQ: Using a Brunei VPN
How much does a Brunei VPN cost?
The cost of a Brunei VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Brunei VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason.
Are VPNs legal in Brunei?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Brunei.
Should I use a free VPN service in Brunei?
No free VPN can match the speed, reliability, and worldwide reach of ExpressVPN.
How to get a Brunei IP address?
Getting a Brunei IP address is easy:
Download the app for your iOS, PC, Mac, or Android device
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to the Brunei location
Should I get a VPN if I live in Brunei?
Yes, using a VPN keeps you safe, protected, and anonymous on the internet by wrapping your traffic inside an encrypted tunnel. This can protect your data from hackers and give you an unfiltered internet experience.
What is the best VPN for Brunei?
The best Brunei VPN is ExpressVPN, with blazing-fast servers that give you a secure Bruneian IP address.
