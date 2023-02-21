Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Albania beach with boat and jetty

Download the best VPN for Albania Download the best VPN for Albania in 2023

Unblock the internet inside and outside Albania with a high-speed, ultra-secure VPN service. Enjoy a fast, free internet without restrictions.

How to get an Albania IP Address

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN location in Albania.

Why use an Albania VPN server

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream Albanian TV

ExpressVPN offers a robust network of high-speed, constantly optimized servers so you can securely watch Top Channel, TV Klan, Vizion Plus, and more*. No bandwidth caps, no throttling, no data limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Hide your IP address

Our business depends on staying out of yours. No one should know what you do online—not even us. That’s why we collect no activity logs and no connection logs. What’s more, our claims are independently verified by neutral third parties.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Enjoy the entire internet

Connect to a VPN server in Albania, Europe, the U.S., or any of our other server locations in 94 countries. Access all the apps and websites you want with security, privacy, and freedom.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay safe online

How does ExpressVPN protect you from third-party snoops, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi? We form a secure tunnel between your device and the internet to hide your true IP address and encrypt your online traffic. Go online with peace of mind.

Download an Albania VPN for all your devices

Get the best Albania VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Albania VPN extension for Chrome.

An ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Get an Albania VPN APK for your Android devices, or download an Albania VPN for PC.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension
Brave extension
Vivaldi extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Can I use a free VPN to get an Albania IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

Are free VPNs safe?

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Albania

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

94 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Albania or anywhere else in the world.

Get an Albania IP address risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Albania today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

