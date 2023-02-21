Internet freedom is well protected, with little to no censorship by government bodies.

Schools and private companies, however, are free to restrict content on their own networks. This might include gaming sites, streaming services, apps that require high bandwidth, or even external email.

A VPN helps you access the free and open internet no matter where you are—school, public Wi-Fi, or anywhere else. ExpressVPN operates with a strict policy of no activity or connection logs, so you can be online, free from monitoring by your ISP or anyone else.