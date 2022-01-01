Best Milan VPN
Best Milan VPN servers
Get a Milan IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Italy VPN
How to get a Milan IP address
Use the best VPN for Milan to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Milan server location.
Fast VPN service in Milan
ExpressVPN has several VPN server locations in Italy, including one in Milan, the city of fashion and business. Connecting to Milan will let you stream all your favorite Italian shows and browse securely as if you were in Bel Paese.
If you just need an Italian IP address fast, select “Italy” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the best Italian location for you.
For assistance choosing the best VPN location for a particular website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.
Why use a VPN in Milan?
Stream football, movies, entertainment, and more*
Use ExpressVPN’s high-speed server network to safely stream your favorite entertainment portals such as RaiPlay and Mediaset Infinity. Watch Serie A matches with confidence without any bandwidth throttling, data caps, or ISP monitoring, all from the comfort of your home.
Secure your devices
ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are, and does so by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Your online activity is your business
ExpressVPN puts your privacy first. That means we don’t collect any connection logs or activity logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.
Access censored websites anywhere
ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Milan or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without any limits.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Milan VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Milan VPN FAQ
Should I use a free VPN in Milan?
You won’t find a free Milan VPN that has the same speed, privacy features, and security levels as ExpressVPN. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free, thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee. Get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
Are VPNs legal in Milan?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Milan and freedom of expression online is guaranteed.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Milan?
Yes. Using a VPN in Milan is highly recommended as it will keep you safe on public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in stores and restaurants. It will also let you access apps and sites that are restricted by geography.
How do I get a VPN in Milan?
It’s simple! To connect to a Milan VPN:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select our Milan server
How can I stream safely in Italy?
It’s easy! Simply connect to one of our VPN server locations and login into your favorite streaming service.
How do I change my IP address to Italy?
A premium VPN is the best way to change your IP address. Download the ExpressVPN app to your device, sign in, and connect to a server location in Italy. Ecco qua! You now have an Italian IP address.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Milan or anywhere else in the world.
Get the best Milan VPN risk-free
Try ExpressVPN for Milan today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.