The city of Milan.

Best Milan VPN

Best Milan VPN servers

Get a Milan IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Italy VPN

How to get a Milan IP address

Use the best VPN for Milan to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

Get ExpressVPN on any device

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Globe showing Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Connect to our Milan server location.

Map of VPN server locations in Italy.

Fast VPN service in Milan

ExpressVPN has several VPN server locations in Italy, including one in Milan, the city of fashion and business. Connecting to Milan will let you stream all your favorite Italian shows and browse securely as if you were in Bel Paese.

If you just need an Italian IP address fast, select “Italy” and ExpressVPN will automatically choose the best Italian location for you.

For assistance choosing the best VPN location for a particular website or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a VPN in Milan?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream football, movies, entertainment, and more*

Use ExpressVPN’s high-speed server network to safely stream your favorite entertainment portals such as RaiPlay and Mediaset Infinity. Watch Serie A matches with confidence without any bandwidth throttling, data caps, or ISP monitoring, all from the comfort of your home.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Secure your devices

ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are, and does so by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Your online activity is your business

ExpressVPN puts your privacy first. That means we don’t collect any connection logs or activity logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Access censored websites anywhere

ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Milan or any one of 94 countries like the U.S., UK, Europe, and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without any limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Milan VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Italy VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Milan or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Milan VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Milan today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

