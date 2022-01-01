Best Melbourne VPN
Use the best VPN for Melbourne to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.
Download the app for your device.
Connect to our Melbourne location.
Why use a VPN in Melbourne?
Stream football, movies, entertainment, sports, and more*
Use ExpressVPN’s high-speed server network to safely and securely stream your favourite entertainment portals such as Network Ten's 10 play, 7plus, 9Now, SBS, Netflix, and more. Enjoy sports like AFL, NRL, cricket, Formula 1, horse racing, and more! Watch with confidence without any content-based throttling, all from the comfort of your home.
Secure your devices
ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Your online activity is your business
Australian law requires all telecoms to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to government agencies. Use ExpressVPN to shield your browsing data from your ISP and other third parties. We don’t collect any connection or activity logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.
Access censored websites anywhere
ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Melbourne or any one of 94 countries like New Zealand, the UK, the U.S., and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without limits.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Melbourne VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Frequently asked questions
Should I use a free VPN in Melbourne?
You won't find a free VPN with a Melbourne server location that has the same speed, privacy features, and security levels as ExpressVPN. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free, thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee. Get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied.
Are VPNs legal in Melbourne?
Yes, VPNs are legal in all states in Australia, including Victoria.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Melbourne?
Using a VPN in Melbourne (and anywhere else) will keep you safe from hackers while on public Wi-Fi networks, such as those in stores and restaurants. It will also let you access apps and sites that are restricted by geography.
How do I get a VPN in Melbourne?
To connect to a Melbourne VPN:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select our Melbourne location
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Australia or anywhere else in the world.
