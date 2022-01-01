Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

The city of Melbourne.

Best Melbourne VPN

Best Melbourne VPN servers

Get a Melbourne IP address with ExpressVPN’s secure servers. Enjoy private browsing with no limits. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Australia VPN

How to get a Melbourne IP address

Use the best VPN for Melbourne to securely stream sports and keep your online activity private and safe.

Step 1

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Globe showing VPN server locations in Australia.

Connect to our Melbourne location.

Why use a VPN in Melbourne?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream football, movies, entertainment, sports, and more*

Use ExpressVPN’s high-speed server network to safely and securely stream your favourite entertainment portals such as Network Ten's 10 play, 7plus, 9Now, SBS, Netflix, and more. Enjoy sports like AFL, NRL, cricket, Formula 1, horse racing, and more! Watch with confidence without any content-based throttling, all from the comfort of your home.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Secure your devices

ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are by encrypting all your internet activity. Enjoy browsing and streaming by connecting to a VPN server before going online, especially on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Your online activity is your business

Australian law requires all telecoms to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to government agencies. Use ExpressVPN to shield your browsing data from your ISP and other third parties. We don’t collect any connection or activity logs, and our servers are specifically engineered so that all data is wiped with every reboot.

Unlimited bandwidth - An infinity symbol over an assortment of devices.

Access censored websites anywhere

ExpressVPN gives you an IP address in Melbourne or any one of 94 countries like New Zealand, the UK, the U.S., and more. Unblock sites and services, uncensor content, and enjoy the internet without limits.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Melbourne VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

Protect yourself everywhere.

Australia VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Frequently asked questions

Should I use a free VPN in Melbourne?
Are VPNs legal in Melbourne?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Melbourne?
How do I get a VPN in Melbourne?

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Australia or anywhere else in the world.

Get the best Melbourne VPN risk-free

Try ExpressVPN for Melbourne today. If you’re not 100% satisfied, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

